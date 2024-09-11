ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Ugochinyere Anazodo, 46, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, and Dominique Beaulieu, 45, of Windermere, Florida, have been convicted and sentenced to prison for participating in multiple cyber fraud schemes that saw victims, including small business, government and individuals, lose significant sums of money through scams such as Business Email Compromise (BEC), romance and confidence fraud, inheritance, and identity theft. The Georgia Department of Transportation was fraudulently induced to pay a legitimate vendor’s invoices to the defendants after the vendor fell victim to a BEC scam. A private citizen was conned by a man she believed she could trust, and her money flowed to Anazodo through four separate business bank accounts – all of which had been established using the stolen identities of Georgia citizens.

According to statistics compiled by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Georgia victims lost over $300 million to cyber-enabled fraud in 2023 alone. Several of the victims in this case spoke eloquently at sentencing about the toll of these crimes that went far beyond the financial impact.

“We’re working each day to put a stop to the cyber criminals who are targeting Georgians and stealing their hard-earned dollars, and our efforts have proven successful,” said Carr. “This case is yet another example of our commitment to addressing the real and evolving threat of cyber fraud, so we can help to protect Georgia businesses and consumers alike. With our White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, we will continue to use all available resources to disrupt these criminal operations and seek justice for those who have fallen victim.”

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Laura D. Pfister, who leads the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and Assistant Attorney General Charles Van Keuren. It was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Office of the Inspector General.

“Cyber fraud has become an increasing problem,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “With the advancement of technology, criminals are finding more ways to steal hardworking Georgians’ assets. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that these defendants are brought to justice.”

“The Georgia Office of the State Inspector General is committed to investigating acts of fraud against the State of Georgia and our taxpayers,” said State Inspector General Nigel Lange. “This result holds the perpetrators of fraud accountable and stands as an example of the consequences to those who would seek to defraud our State and our citizens. Our office will continue to work diligently to protect the Georgia taxpayer from fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption from both internal and external actors.”

In part, this case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force following a victim report submitted to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

“In today's digital world, online scams are countless, so the FBI encourages you to remain vigilant whenever you're banking, shopping, or looking for a relationship online,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This conviction demonstrates our commitment to investigate complex cyber investigations and work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to ensure Georgia residents are protected.”

Convictions and Sentences

On Aug. 29, 2024, following a nine-day jury trial in Gwinnett County, Ugochinyere Anazodo was found guilty of the following charges:

2 counts of Racketeering

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Money Laundering

On Sep. 9, 2024, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Anazodo was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $1,174,928.79.

Dominique Beaulieu pleaded guilty to the following charges prior to trial:

He was sentenced to five years, with the first two years to be served in prison. Beaulieu was also ordered to pay restitution.

Tips for Avoiding Scams

If you have fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, such as a BEC or romance scam, file a report with the appropriate financial provider, your local law enforcement agency, and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.IC3.gov.

For more information about online scams and how to protect yourself, visit www.ic3.gov and the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website.

The Consumer Protection Division also offers a number of resources specific to older adults and small business owners:

Cybersecurity in Georgia: A Guide for Small Businesses, Non-Profits and Places of Worship is designed to help organizations raise awareness and understanding of cyber threats and common industry best practices. This comprehensive guide includes tips and information on protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance and more. Download your free copy is designed to help organizations raise awareness and understanding of cyber threats and common industry best practices. This comprehensive guide includes tips and information on protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance and more. Download your free copy here

The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults provides information on an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more. This guide is available in English, Spanish, and Korean and free to download provides information on an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more. This guide is available in English, Spanish, and Korean and free to download here

The Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his Gang Prosecution Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.