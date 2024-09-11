Royal Farms Celebrates Milestone with the Grand Opening of 300th Store in Millersville, MD!

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, the iconic and award-winning convenience store and gas station chain, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 300th store location at 8498 Veterans Highway Millersville, MD 21108. The milestone reflects the company's steady growth and celebrates its long-standing tradition of delivering high-quality food, fuel, and exceptional service to communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Royal Farms is proud to celebrate the opening of its 300th store by helping students kick off the school year with the tools they need to succeed. In honor of this milestone, the company donated 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to The Preston Mitchum, Jr. Foundation's annual “Back-to-School Drive.” The PMJ Foundation focuses on providing critical resources to shelters for individuals and families in need. Through Royal Farms' generous donation, the Foundation was able to supply nearly 3,000 backpacks to school-aged children, ensuring they have the supplies and clothing necessary to thrive in the classroom.

A Journey Through Royal Farms' History

Royal Farms was established in 1959 as a subsidiary of Cloverland Dairy, a family-owned business with deep roots in the dairy industry. What began as a small chain of convenience stores has grown into a beloved brand recognized for delighting customers. Throughout its history, Royal Farms has been dedicated to innovation. From introducing self-service gasoline stations in the 1980s to expanding its food offerings to include freshly brewed coffee dispensed from state-of-the-art Swiss coffee machines, made-to-order subs, and signature sides, the company has consistently adapted to meet the changing needs of its customers.

The opening of the 300th Royal Farms store in Millersville is a testament to the company’s enduring legacy and its vision for the future. As Royal Farms continues to grow, it remains committed to upholding the values that have guided it for over six decades: quality, convenience, and community.

Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year to service all fuel, food, and convenience needs. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

What to Expect at the Millersville Location

World-Famous Fried Chicken : Prepared fresh in-store and available 24/7, Royal Farms' fried chicken is a customer favorite, known for its crispy, flavorful taste.

: Prepared fresh in-store and available 24/7, Royal Farms' fried chicken is a customer favorite, known for its crispy, flavorful taste. Fresh, Made-to-Order Meals : The new location offers a variety of customizable subs, sandwiches, and other fresh food options, alongside our signature freshly brewed coffee.

: The new location offers a variety of customizable subs, sandwiches, and other fresh food options, alongside our signature freshly brewed coffee. Premium Fuel : Customers can fill up with high-quality fuel at competitive prices, making Royal Farms a one-stop destination for food, fuel, and convenience.

: Customers can fill up with high-quality fuel at competitive prices, making Royal Farms a one-stop destination for food, fuel, and convenience. Car Wash : The Millersville location also features a modern car wash, providing customers with a quick and efficient way to keep their vehicles sparkling clean.

: The Millersville location also features a modern car wash, providing customers with a quick and efficient way to keep their vehicles sparkling clean. ROFO Rewards: The Millersville store will also feature the popular ROFO Rewards program, allowing customers to earn points on purchases, enjoy exclusive discounts, and get free surprise offers.





To celebrate the arrival in Millersville, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-millersville-md-soft-opening-tickets-1003157630477?aff=PressRelease. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on social media for all news on store openings and events.

Grand Opening Celebrations

To commemorate this exciting milestone, Royal Farms will host a grand opening event at the Millersville store on October 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will include special promotions, giveaways and prizes from vendor partners like Pepsi and Maryland Lottery, appearances from 100.7 The Bay, company executives, and local officials. The community is invited to join the festivities, explore the new store, and take part in this historic occasion.

"Reaching our 300th store is a proud achievement for Royal Farms, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Rob Newell, Zone Leader at Royal Farms. "Our journey from a small group of convenience stores to a regional leader has been incredible, and we are excited to continue serving our customers with the same commitment to quality and convenience that has defined us for over 60 years."

"Our 300th store in Millersville highlights the growth and vision of our entire team. It’s more than just a milestone; it’s about continuing to bring quality and exceptional service to even more communities," said Amy Pantoja, District Leader at Royal Farms. "We’re excited to introduce the Royal Farms experience to Millersville and look forward to becoming a valued part of this vibrant community."

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive two points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

For Marylanders interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

