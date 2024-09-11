OMINQ Secures Over $1 Million in New Purchase Orders from Prominent Bioscience Company

Follows a $2.5 Million Purchase Order from a Major Retail Chain: Reinforcing OMNIQ’s role in transforming retail operations with innovative AI-driven solutions.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a leading provider of AI-based technology solutions, today announced the receipt of new purchase orders totaling over $1 million from a long-term bioscience customer with whom it has maintained a strategic partnership for over two decades. These orders represent the latest phase in the customer’s technological refresh, including the replacement of legacy equipment and the introduction of cutting-edge scanning technology.

This development underscores OMNIQ’s continuing commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clients in the bioscience sector. The recent purchase includes the deployment of advanced scanners designed to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy, aligning with the customer's focus on staying at the forefront of bioscience innovation. In addition to refreshing equipment, the customer has seen notable growth, requiring them to purchase additional units.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, commented, “We are honored by the continued trust and confidence placed in us by our long-standing partner. This significant purchase order highlights the strength of our 20-year relationship and our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technologies that support the critical work of the bioscience industry. As our partner embarks on a new phase of innovation, we are proud to contribute to their success with advanced scanning solutions.”

OMNIQ’s AI-driven products and solutions have a proven track record in optimizing operational processes across a variety of industries, including healthcare, logistics, and bioscience. The newly introduced equipment will provide the bioscience company with enhanced data capture capabilities, greater accuracy, and increased processing speeds—critical factors in maintaining high performance and regulatory compliance in the bioscience sector.





OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver real time object identification, tracking, surveillance, and monitoring for the Supply Chain Management, Public Safety, and Traffic Management applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, objects, and manage big data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, and national borders and in many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have more than doubled, reaching $81 million in 2023, from clients in more than forty countries.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets with double-digit growth, including the Global Smart City & Public Safety markets.

For more information visit www.omniq.com

