Stride Tutoring Moves Families into the Future with Affordable Online Tutoring

As demand for online tutoring rises, Stride Tutoring answers the call

RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for accessible tutoring services, Stride Tutoring, a portfolio brand of Stride Inc., is proud to offer comprehensive online tutoring to learners in need.

Studies show that the demand for online tutoring has surged by 200% since the pandemic, and Stride Tutoring is meeting this need head-on by providing affordable, personalized support at just $19.99 per session. As part of its mission to expand educational access, Stride Tutoring recently launched a giveaway offering one U.S. family the chance to win a $10,000 education grant.

The grant will be deposited into a 529 savings plan, which can be used for a range of educational expenses, including K-12 tuition, college, vocational school costs, books, supplies, and housing. Eligible parents must have a child in grades K-12 and reside in the U.S. (excluding certain states). Entries are open until September 30, 2024.

“Stride Tutoring is answering the nationwide call for top-tier tutoring by using cutting-edge technology to connect students with an outstanding team of educators,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of Stride Tutoring. “With a proven track record, we’re proud to have become a trusted choice for families seeking accessible, personalized, and effective online tutoring at an affordable price.”

Offering individualized support in subjects such as math, science, and English, Stride Tutoring tailors its approach to meet each student’s unique learning needs, strengths, and interests. This customized approach helps learners maintain their academic pace, catch up on missed material, or even excel beyond expectations.

Committed to excellence, Stride Tutoring employs only certified teachers, ensuring that students receive top-tier instruction from the convenience and safety of their own homes. Stride Tutoring understands the demand for accessible and secure learning experiences and is leveraging cutting-edge virtual technology to bring the future of education directly to students.

For more information about Stride Tutoring and to sign up for affordable online tutoring, visit www.stridetutoring.com. To enter Stride Tutoring’s September giveaway, visit https://stridetutoring.com/september-giveaway/.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

Tatyana White-Jenkins Stride, Inc. press@k12.com

