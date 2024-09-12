Uniti Unveils Advanced, 100% Fiber Network Exclusively for Savannah Businesses

Uniti

Fiber network provider opens 165 miles of high-capacity, enterprise-grade bandwidth services to Savannah's business community

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Fiber is committed to providing Savannah’s businesses with a better approach to business connectivity solutions.” — Joe McCourt, President, Enterprise Sales

SAVANANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniti Group Inc. (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced the launch of its new 165-mile, all-fiber optic network designed exclusively for Savannah's business community.Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Uniti has been enhancing its network presence throughout the Southeast to meet the growing demand for high-capacity, reliable fiber-based internet services. In Savannah, this network will support key business districts, addressing the unique capacity needs of a broad spectrum of sectors.Uniti engineers its network to meet the needs of its enterprise and wholesale customers, offering robust custom-configured solutions that support the diverse requirements of government, agriculture, construction, education, financial, healthcare, and hospitality & tourism sectors. The company also provides connectivity solutions to traditional carriers, ISPs, content networks and other wholesale customers, leveraging its all-fiber network to expand their reach into strategic markets and helping them acquire new customers while better serving existing ones. This business-only focus ensures optimal performance, backed by 24/7 monitoring and regionally based support teams."Uniti Fiber is committed to providing Savannah’s businesses with a better approach to business connectivity solutions," said Joe McCourt, President, Enterprise Sales at Uniti Fiber. "We combine cutting-edge fiber technology with a personalized service model, ensuring our clients have the right infrastructure to succeed in today's data-driven economy and I’m excited to bring our network to the heart of Savannah."Uniti is also enhancing connectivity solutions in Augusta, Columbus, Valdosta, and the Chattahoochee Valley as part of its strategic expansion into Georgia. The company recently announced plans to open two new wholesale long-haul fiber routes, connecting Dallas/Fort Worth to Atlanta and Atlanta to Ashburn, Virginia."Uniti Fiber is proud to extend our state-of-the-art network services to Savannah, reinforcing our deep roots in the Southeast and commitment to empowering local businesses," said Tom Paredes, Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Uniti. "Our network will deliver the necessary speed, reliability, and security that Savannah businesses need to excel both locally and globally."For more information, please visit www.uniti.com ABOUT UNITIUniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 142,000 fiber route miles, 8.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com SALES CONTACTS:Joe McCourt, 704-996-2958President, Enterprise Salesjoe.mccourt@uniti.comTom ParedesVice President, Enterprise Salestom.paredes@uniti.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.