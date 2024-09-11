Finalists Named for 2024-2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year

September 11, 2024

Seven Finalists Compete for Maryland Teacher of the Year Honors; Statewide Winner will be Announced October 4

BALTIMORE (September 11, 2024) – Today, the Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the seven finalists from local school systems who will compete for 2024-2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

The finalists are Kat Locke-Jones, Baltimore City; Stephanie Gerhold, Baltimore County; Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County; Jessica I. Nichols, Howard County; Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County; Jeremy Hillyard, Talbot County; and Gabrielle C. Remington, Worcester County. The Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Baltimore on Friday, October 4.

“I congratulate all of the finalists for their unwavering commitment and exceptional dedication,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Their hard work and passion extend far beyond the classroom, shaping the future of our students and inspiring excellence throughout our communities. We celebrate their contributions and the profound impact they make every day.”

“These educators exemplify excellence and lifelong learning,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President. “They create transformative learning experiences and help our students realize their full potential. On behalf of the State Board of Education, I share our sincere gratitude for their deep commitment to improving the lives of children through public education.”

The Maryland Teacher of the Year will compete for the National Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced in April, and spend the 2024-2025 school year as a speaker and advisor on statewide education issues. They will be honored by the President at the White House next spring.

The finalists were selected from a group the 24 local teachers of the year, representing all Maryland systems. The selection panel represented key Maryland education organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, labor partners, and families. Finalists were evaluated against rigorous criteria that included student achievement, teaching philosophy, academic results, community involvement, and knowledge of educational issues.

For over 30 years, Maryland has participated in the National Teacher of the Year Program. Since 2006, three educators from Maryland have been honored with the National Teacher of the Year award. Maryland Teacher of the Year Program sponsors include McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Baltimore, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NTA Life, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Maryland Public Television, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

Additional information on the 2024-2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year finalists:

Baltimore City – Kat Locke-Jones, Hampstead Hill Academy

Kat Locke-Jones teaches seventh-grade English language arts at Hampstead Hill Academy. As a Baltimore City Schools model teacher and 2023 TOY Finalist, she is passionate about teaching students to write and tell their own stories. She is co-founder of SL24 and Sean’s House, a mental health foundation focused on educating, assisting, and supporting students.

Baltimore County – Stephanie Gerhold, Woodlawn Middle School

Stephanie Gerhold teaches ESOL and Spanish at Woodlawn Middle School. A Fulbright Scholar and National Board-Certified Teacher, she has taught Spanish for 20 years, kindergarten to college. She also writes curriculum, coaches teachers, designs professional development, and serves as Department Chair for World Languages, ESOL, Science, and Library Media Services.

Cecil County – Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County School of Technology

Brittany Rigdon teaches Landscaping and Horticulture Production at Cecil County School of Technology. She serves as the school’s FFA co-advisor and as Region 5 Coordinator on the Maryland FFA Board of Directors. Rigdon also runs the school’s Floral and Greenhouse businesses, which allow students to learn trade skills and work directly with community members. She has also taught in Wilmington, Delaware, worked as an admission counselor at Dakota Wesleyan University, and as a pre-college advisor at Iowa State University and the University of Delaware through the Federal TRiO programs.

Howard County – Jessica Nichols, River Hill High School

Jessica Nichols teaches social studies at River Hill High School. A National Board Certified Teacher, she acts as Teacher Development Liaison and serves on the school leadership team. Nichols also sponsors clubs, coaches speeches and debates, and organizes professional development workshops. She was also elected to the Howard County Democratic Central Committee.

Kent County – Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County Middle School

Kaitlyn Wright teaches seventh-grade English language arts at Kent County Middle School where she has also revived the theater program, served on various leadership teams, and helped develop the curriculum. Wright promotes growth through storytelling in her community as director of the Garfield Center for the Arts, Playmakers Summer Camp. Previously, she taught in Wicomico County for nine years.

Talbot County – Jeremy Hillyard, Easton High School Jeremy Hillyard teaches Spanish and ESOL mathematics at Easton High School where his students’ work in supporting Central American communities has been nationally recognized by The Pulsera Project. He is a mentor and advocate for Spanish-speaking students. In the community, he is a board member of the local education foundation and serves as a Friends of the Library council member for the Talbot County Free Library.

Worcester County – Gabrielle Remington, Stephen Decatur Middle School