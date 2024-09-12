The Springs Home Show Sponsored By Lifetime Home Remodeling Is Sept. 20-22, 2024 At The Colorado Springs Event Center

3-Day Home Show Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Springs Home Show: September 20 through September 22, 2024 at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Many exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Colorado Springs area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, window and doors, roofing, siding, pools and hot tubs, kitchen and bathroom renovations, windows, landscaping and more will be participating at the Springs Home Show.

Colorado Springs residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Lifetime Home Remodeling is sponsoring the Springs Home Show. Founded in 2009, Lifetime Home Remodeling serves homeowners in the Longmont and Greater Denver area with their home renovations. From windows, siding and doors to bathrooms, roofing and more, Lifetime Home Remodeling can customize the look of a home.

Admission and parking to the Springs Home Show are free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday September 20, 2024: from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday September 21, 2024: from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday September 22, 2024: from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Colorado Springs Event Center is located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



