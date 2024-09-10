Colorado Man Sentenced for Cyberstalking Three Individuals in Hawaii and Obstructing Justice

A Colorado man was sentenced yesterday to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release for cyberstalking and obstruction of justice offenses committed in Hawaii.

According to court documents, from May 2022 to August 2022, John B. Hart, 54, of Louisville, while living in Hawaii, engaged in a cyberstalking campaign to harass and intimidate his former girlfriend, Jane Doe 1; her former partner, John Doe 1; and her then-partner, John Doe 2. Hart frequently posed as John Doe 1 while targeting his other two victims, and also pretended to target himself in an attempt to deflect attention away from himself and falsely implicate John Doe 1. Hart hid his true identity by using multiple “burner apps” to generate dozens of fake phone numbers that he used to message his victims. Hart also falsely reported the conduct to local and federal law enforcement authorities and others, claiming that John Doe 1 was responsible and posed a genuine and serious threat to Hart and others. Two days after being questioned by federal agents, Hart deleted one of his personal e-mail accounts in an attempt to obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Hart pleaded guilty in April to three counts of cyberstalking and one count of obstruction of justice. In his plea agreement, Hart admitted to posing as John Doe 1 and committing acts directed at each of his three victims, including, among other things: (1) sending communications to Jane Doe 1 encouraging her to kill herself; (2) sending communications to Jane Doe 1, her family members, and her associates claiming that John Doe 2 was a human trafficker who may have kidnapped Jane Doe 1; (3) sending communications to Jane Doe 1’s family members, John Doe 2, and their associates that contained express or implied threats to kill, kidnap, rape, and otherwise injure Jane Doe 1; (4) creating online dating profiles in Jane Doe 1’s name, and sending messages causing multiple men to appear at Jane Doe 1’s workplace; (5) sending communications to John Doe 2 claiming to have sexual photos and videos of Jane Doe 1 and threatening to post them online and distribute them to her friends and family; and (6) spray-painting Jane Doe 1’s vehicle and placing metal spikes on the ground near her tires, while her vehicle was parked outside of her place of employment.

Hart has been detained since his August 2023 arrest in Colorado.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors for the District of Hawaii, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill of the FBI Honolulu Field Office, and Acting Assistant Director James C. Barnacle Jr. of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Senior Trial Attorney Mona Sedky of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara D. Ayabe and Aislinn Affinito for the District of Hawaii prosecuted the case.