Former Michigan Police Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights Violation for Violently Assaulting Arrestee

A former Warren, Michigan, police officer was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for using excessive force against an arrestee while fingerprinting and photographing him at a local detention facility.

Matthew Rodriguez, 49, pleaded guilty in March to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, on June 13, 2023, then-officer Rodriguez was fingerprinting and photographing an arrestee, J.S., who had recently been brought to the Warren Police Department’s jail for processing. During fingerprinting, Rodriguez and J.S. got into a verbal argument and began trading insults. In retaliation for one of J.S.’ remarks, Rodriguez struck J.S. multiple times and slammed J.S.’ head against the fingerprint room floor.

In connection with his plea, Rodriguez admitted to writing a report in which he made false statements about the incident and omitted material information in an attempt to cover up his crime.

“This defendant swore to protect and serve his community, but instead he abused his power by violently assaulting an arrestee,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This sentence should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement that a badge is not a license to answer verbal insults with physical violence and excessive force. The Justice Department will continue to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to hold law enforcement accountable when they violate federal civil rights law.”

“Police officers have a duty to protect the civil rights of everyone in our community, including individuals in their custody,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. “Physical abuse of detainees is completely unacceptable and undermines public confidence in the integrity of law enforcement. My office is committed to accountability for all public servants who abuse the public trust, and today’s sentence is a powerful reflection of that commitment.”

“When it comes to the public’s trust, law enforcement officers are held to the highest ethical standards,” said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The sentencing of former police officer Matthew Rodriguez should serve as a stark reminder that the use of excessive force and deliberate false statements are not only criminal acts but also tarnishes the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers who serve with integrity every day. This sentencing would not have been possible without the assistance of the Warren Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Michigan and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.”

The FBI Detroit Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Warren Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Moran for the Eastern District of Michigan and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.