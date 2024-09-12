The Pines at Shrub Oak: Shrub Oak International School Introduces a New Therapeutic Program for Autistic Adolescents

Shrub Oak International School launches the Pines at Shrub Oak, a comprehensive therapeutic program designed to meet the needs of autistic adolescents.

MOGEHAN LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shrub Oak International School proudly announces the opening of the Pines at Shrub Oak, a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support. Situated on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, the Pines provides a safe and secure residential environment for students dually diagnosed with autism and co-occurring mental health conditions, where they can cultivate essential life skills and strengthen their emotional and behavioral regulation while continuing their education.

The Pines at Shrub Oak is a groundbreaking initiative that combines highly individualized educational and clinical services. Students and their families will collaborate with a team of skilled professionals, as well as their school districts when appropriate, and will receive support that includes medication management, individual and family therapy, academic instruction, life skills development, and recreational engagement. This comprehensive approach will ensure each student receives the individualized care and support they need to thrive.

"The Pines was developed to address a gap in the therapeutic landscape for a much-underserved population," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions, Communications and Client Relations at Shrub Oak International School. "Our team is committed to working closely with each student to foster improved emotional and behavioral regulation, ultimately enabling a transition to a less-restrictive environment when appropriate."

The Pines is designed to support students with a range of co-occurring conditions, including but not limited to anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, depression, early-onset psychosis, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and schizophrenia. Students are accepted on a rolling admissions basis, and each applicant undergoes a comprehensive interview process. A minimum 90-day stay is required to ensure adequate time for stabilization and therapeutic progress.

Shrub Oak International School, a leader in autism education, is dedicated to providing a family-centric, supportive environment for autistic students across the entire spectrum. The addition of the Pines enhances Shrub Oak's already comprehensive offerings, further solidifying its position as a leading therapeutic program for autistic children, adolescents, and young adults.

Pine trees have long been symbols of peace, perpetual growth and renewal, perseverance and strength. At the Pines at Shrub Oak, we aim to offer those individuals in our care with a season of healing and renewal as we work together to identify pathways that will lead to a happy future.

Both the Pines at Shrub Oak and Shrub Oak International School are committed to inclusivity and proudly offer LGBTQ+ inclusive programs.

For more information about the Pines or to inquire about admission, please contact Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions, Communications, and Client Relations at lkoffler@shruboak.org.

About Shrub Oak International School

Shrub Oak International School sets the benchmark in autism education as a leading therapeutic program for autistic children, adolescents, and young adults with co-occurring mental health conditions. Located on 127 secure, gated acres less than one hour from New York City, Shrub Oak offers unparalleled educational opportunities in a family-centric, supportive environment. With a variety of programs designed to meet the diverse needs of students across the spectrum, our curriculum is grounded in the most advanced and successful evidence-based clinical and academic approaches in ASD education. Our singular focus is each student’s success and happiness.

