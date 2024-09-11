Astiva Health Projects Significant Membership Growth for 2025, Building on Record-Setting Performance

Orange, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health , a leader in innovative and culturally responsive healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its projected membership growth for 2025. Following a year of outstanding expansion, Astiva Health is forecasting a further increase of 7,000 members in the upcoming year, representing a substantial 70% growth over its current membership base.

In January 2024, Astiva Health reported a remarkable membership increase, reaching 10,000 members—an impressive 220% rise compared to January 2023, when the membership stood at 3,100. By mid-2024, membership had already climbed to 13,000, reflecting the growing demand for Astiva Health's unique approach to healthcare that combines innovative strategies with a deep understanding of the diverse communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to continue building on the momentum we've achieved this year," said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, Co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health. "Our growth is a testament to the value our culturally aware, personalized healthcare model brings to our members. As we project adding another 7,000 members in 2025, we are committed to expanding our services and enhancing the quality of care we provide."

Astiva Health's ability to exceed growth projections consistently has been driven by its focus on meeting the specific needs of underserved populations, particularly within Southern California. The company has successfully established a strong network of over 12,940 providers, including 10,355 specialists and 2,585 primary care physicians, enabling it to offer comprehensive care to a rapidly growing member base.

Key Highlights of Astiva Health’s Growth:

2024 Membership Surge: Membership expanded from 3,100 in January 2023 to 13,000 by June 2024, marking a more than fourfold increase in just 18 months.

An anticipated increase of 7,000 members, a 70% growth rate over the current 2024 membership base. Provider Network Expansion: Astiva Health’s provider network now includes over 12,940 professionals, enhancing its ability to deliver quality care and meet the growing demand from its expanding member community.

"Astiva Health's commitment to excellence in healthcare has positioned us for this incredible growth trajectory," said Chi Luong, CFO of Astiva Health. "As we look forward to 2025, we remain focused on delivering innovative healthcare solutions that cater to the unique needs of our diverse communities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain dedicated to providing our members with the highest level of care."

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining personalized and comprehensive healthcare standards. With a mission to elevate individuals' well-being, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet its members' unique needs. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population fulfills a critical societal need and positions the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing its members' diverse healthcare needs, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the communities it serves.

For more information about Astiva Health and its services, please visit www.astivahealth.com .

