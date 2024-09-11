Travel eSIM Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2024-2030

Travel eSIM market

Global Travel eSIM market size is estimated to be $1.32 billion in 2023, it will reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A travel eSIM is an electronic SIM card designed for use during international travel. It allows you to connect to local mobile networks without the need for a physical SIM card.The global Travel eSIM market has shown significant growth over the past few years, with the market valued at approximately US$ 1.32 billion in 2023. This growth is set to continue, with projections indicating that the market will reach a value of US$ 2.8 billion by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 to 2032. The expanding market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for seamless connectivity, increasing adoption of IoT devices, and the growing number of eSIM-enabled devices.The eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) market is revolutionising mobile connectivity by substituting a more adaptable and digital SIM card for conventional physical SIM cards. This technology is especially helpful for travellers, IoT devices, and organisations that need multi-network connectivity because it enables users to swap carriers remotely without having to change SIM cards. The business is anticipated to grow quickly as eSIM adoption rises, propelled by smartphone manufacturers, IoT applications, and linked autos. Telecom companies, device producers, and software vendors are important participants in ensuring a safe and smooth digital experience. Although there are still issues with international standardisation and compatibility, the eSIM business has a lot of room to development.Industry Analysis by SegmentsConsumer eSim to hold the highest market share: by typeIn terms of type the global travel eSim industry has been segmented as Consumer eSim and Machine to Machine eSim.The consumer eSIM category holds a dominant market share of 60-65% due to its incorporation into popular consumer devices such as wearables, tablets, and smartphones. The integration of eSIM technology into flagship products by major tech companies including as Apple, Samsung, and Google has greatly increased customer adoption.The flexibility and ease of use that eSIMs provide have contributed significantly to this expansion. For those who travel frequently or require access to different networks, eSIMs are perfect as they enable carrier switching without the need to physically replace the card, in contrast to standard SIM cards. Users no longer need to visit a physical store to complete the activation process because they can connect to a network digitally instantaneously. To further improve the user experience, eSIMs also support dual-SIM capabilities, which enables users to manage their personal and work numbers on the same device. Demand is anticipated to be driven by the increasing number of eSIM-compatible handsets on the market as well as rising consumer knowledge of its benefits. The use of eSIM technology will probably pick up speed as 5G networks spread and consumers demand more dependable, quicker connectivity, thereby consolidating its dominance in the consumer electronics industry.Further, the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) eSIMs hold a 35-40% share of the market. These eSIMs are critical in the growing IoT sector, where they enable devices to communicate with each other without human intervention. Their use is expanding in industries such as automotive, logistics, and smart cities.Smart phone to hold the highest market share: by ApplicationWith 50–55% of the market share, smartphones are the most popular application category in the eSIM industry. The increasing number of smartphones with eSIM support as a result of big manufacturers like Apple, Google, and Samsung including the technology into their most recent models is what is driving this domination. The ease that eSIMs provide—especially for travelers—is a major factor propelling this market's expansion. Since eSIMs eliminate the need to swap out traditional SIM cards, they are the perfect option for frequent travellers who need to access various networks in different areas. Customers find it more appealing when they can handle various profiles or providers on a single device rather than having to carry around multiple SIM cards.Regional Analysis:In terms of region the global travel eSim has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.Leading the global Travel eSIM market, Europe holds a 35-40% market share. The region's advanced mobile infrastructure, high adoption of eSIM-enabled devices, and favourable regulatory environment contribute to its dominance. The travel eSIM market in Europe is quickly becoming one of the most competitive and dynamic areas in the world. Europe is a centre for the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions like eSIMs because of its high volume of international travel, advancements in technology, and supportive regulatory environments. More and more European travellers are searching for flexible, affordable mobile connectivity options that let them stay connected without having to deal with the inconveniences of traditional SIM cards or exorbitant roaming fees. The growing consumer demand for digital-first solutions and the wide availability of eSIM-compatible products, such as wearables and smartphones, are further factors driving the need for the eSIM era.The increasing international travel across Europe further accelerating the travel eSim market in the region, In comparison with the previous year, there were more foreign visitors arriving in Europe in 2023. In 2023, the number of inbound arrivals was approximately 708 million, which was less than in 2019. The European Travel Commission (ETC) has published its most recent "European Tourism Trends & Prospects," which states that as of 2024, the sector is stronger than ever. Overnight stays have climbed by 7%, while the number of foreign visitors has increased by 6% from 2019.
A primary factor propelling the growth of the Asia tour eSIM market is the substantial growth of both international and intraregional travels. It is anticipated that the number of international visitor arrivals (IVAs) to Asia Pacific will rise from 619 million in 2024 to 762 million in 2026, representing a recovery rate of 111.6% in comparison to the level of 2019. By 2026, visitor arrivals in Asia are expected to reach 564.0 million, followed by those in the Americas (167.7 million) and the Pacific (30.4 million).Saudi Arabia alone welcomed over 100 million tourists, marking a 56% increase from 2019 and a 12% rise from 2022. Furthermore more the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported that in 2023, tourism contributed AED 220 billion to the UAE’s GDP, a figure expected to increase to AED 236 billion in 2024According to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR), reveals the North America Travel & Tourism sector is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9% over the next decade, outstripping the 2% growth rate for the regional economy and reaching an impressive $3.1 trillion in 2032.According to the international Trade Association, International travel plays a critical role in the US economy. Some of the key Players operating within the industry includes:
➡️Airalo
➡️Holafly
➡️MAYAMOBILE
➡️BNESIM
➡️Dent Wirelss
➡️Keepgo
➡️Nomad
➡️Sim Options
➡️Surfroam
➡️Airhub
➡️TravelSim
➡️ETravelSIM
➡️Ubigi
➡️Numero eSIM
Total Market By Segment:
By Type:
➡️Consumer eSIM
➡️M2M eSIM (Machine to Machine)
By Application:
➡️Leisure Travel
➡️Business Travel
➡️Educational Travel
➡️Short-term/Temporary Stay
➡️Long-term Travel/Expats
By Connectivity Type:
➡️Leisure Travel
➡️Business Travel
➡️Educational Travel
➡️Short-term/Temporary Stay
➡️Long-term Travel/Expats
By End User:
➡️Individuals
➡️Enterprises
➡️Telecom Operators
➡️Travel Agencies
➡️By Service Offerings
➡️Data Services
➡️Voice Services
➡️SMS Services
Region Covered:
➡️North America
➡️Europe
➡️Asia Pacific
➡️Middle East and Africa
➡️South Africa
Report Coverage:
➡️Industry Trends
➡️SWOT Analysis
➡️PESTEL Analysis
➡️Porter's Five Forces Analysis
➡️Market Competition by Manufacturers
➡️ Production by Region
➡️Consumption by Region
➡️Key Companies Profiled
➡️Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
➡️Market Dynamics
➡️Production and Supply Forecast
➡️Consumption and Demand Forecast
➡️Research Findings and Conclusion
Combined Plans:
There are several distinct players in the highly competitive travel eSIM market, including tech companies, eSIM providers, and mobile network carriers. Important rivals are well-known telecom giants, which use their extensive international networks and strong brand names to sell travel eSIM plans directly to customers. Specialised eSIM providers like Airalo, GigSky, and Ubigi, on the other hand, are becoming more and more popular by providing flexible data packages and multi-country plans as well as affordable, customised travel eSIM solutions that are specifically designed for travellers from outside.Tech companies like Apple and Google also influence the competitive landscape by integrating eSIM technology into their smartphones, enabling direct access to eSIM services through their app ecosystems. This has created opportunities for third-party eSIM service providers to partner with these tech firms, enhancing their global reach.Key industry Trends:Integration with IoT and Connected Device:The Internet of Things (IoT) and linked devices are integrating eSIM generation, which is greatly expanding its use cases and marketability. As the Internet of Things continues to expand, eSIMs are finding their way into a wider range of electronics than just smartphones, such as wearable’s, connected motors, and smart home appliances. There are various benefits to this integration:Wearables: Wearables, such as fitness trackers and smart watches, can maintain independent connectivity without relying on a paired phone because of eSIMs. Customers can now benefit from instantaneous message delivery, phone calls, and mobile data access via their wearable device, enhancing functionality and user experience.Connected Cars: eSIMs in the automotive industry enable smooth connectivity for linked automobiles, providing features like real-time navigation, remote diagnostics, and infotainment services. The incorporation of eSIMs into cars facilitates updates via the air, enhances safety features, and offers improved connectivity for telematics and navigation applications.Smart Home products: Home automation controllers, security systems, and thermostats are examples of smart home products that are incorporating the eSIM era. Through this connection, devices can communicate with one other and with customers anywhere in the world with consistent and dependable connectivity.The expansion of eSIM technology into these diverse applications enhances its utility and opens up new market opportunities. For device manufacturers, integrating eSIMs simplifies design and manufacturing processes by eliminating the need for physical SIM card slots, leading to more compact and robust devices. Additionally, eSIMs support global connectivity, allowing devices to operate seamlessly across different regions without the need for multiple SIM cards.
Industry Driving Factor: With this method, travellers will no longer need to buy and insert several SIM cards or put up with the hassle of switching SIM cards when travelling to different countries. Alternatively, they could easily switch between plans or businesses right from their device, usually through a mobile app. One further factor driving the growing demand for eSIMs is their capacity to support many profiles on a single eSIM. This feature enables users to manage private plans for personal and business use or seamlessly transition between local and international plans. This flexibility now ensures continuous connectivity and helps users avoid paying exorbitant roaming fees in addition to improving comfort. The popularity of eSIM technology is continuing to rise as more customers look for solutions that fit their busy lifestyles and travel habits. This indicates a larger trend towards more flexible, virtual, and hassle-free connectivity options.
Report Scope:
The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook for 2017-2028. Further, the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types, applications, Connectivity type, end use and Service Offerings. The report also covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin 2017-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Travel eSIM Market Overview
1.1 Travel eSIM Definition
1.2 Global Travel eSIM Market Size Status and Outlook (2018-2032)
1.3 Global Travel eSIM Market Size Comparison by Region (2018-2032)
1.4 Global Travel eSIM Market Size Comparison by Type (2018-2032)
1.5 Global Travel eSIM Market Size Comparison by Application (2018-2032)
1.6 Global Travel eSIM Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2018-2032)
1.7 Travel eSIM Market Dynamics
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Merger/Acquisition/Expansion)
1.7.4 Key Trends in Travel eSIM Market
Chapter 2 Travel eSIM Market Competition by Player
2.1 Global Travel eSIM Sales and Market Share by Player (2021-2023)
2.2 Global Travel eSIM Revenue and Market Share by Player (2021-2023)
2.3 Global Travel eSIM Average Price by Player (2021-2023)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Travel eSIM Market Segment by Type
3.1 Global Travel eSIM Market by Type
3.1.1 4G eSIM
3.1.2 5G eSIM
3.2 Global Travel eSIM Sales and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
3.3 Global Travel eSIM Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
3.4 Global Travel eSIM Average Price by Type (2018-2023)
3.5 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Travel eSIM Market Segment by Application
4.1 Global Travel e

