Procap Announces Success Event, Prepares for Dubai

Procap is proud to announce a major upcoming event to celebrate a significant corporate milestone: 100,000 active online gaming accounts. This prestigious event will take place in Dubai from 10-15th September 2024, bringing together more than 1,000 elite partners and associates from around the world. The Dubai event is part of Procap’s global recognition program, designed to honor the remarkable contributions of its partners in driving growth and success.

Building on the success of the “Celebration of Success” event held on 21st August 2024 at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, where over 300 elite star leaders were awarded for their dedication, the Dubai gathering will take Procap's global expansion to new heights. The Dubai event marks a pivotal moment in Procap's history as the company continues to strengthen its position in the competitive financial services and gaming industry.

Procap’s Elite Leaders in South Korea have contributed significantly to the company’s success since its entry into the South Korean market in February 2023. The journey has been one of perseverance, commitment, and innovation, with the company now positioned to expand further both regionally and globally. Procap’s unique business model, leveraging e-commerce and online gaming, enables seamless growth beyond borders.

Procap is looking forward to commemorating this milestone in Dubai and furthering its vision of innovation and success in the global marketplace. This grand event will showcase Procap’s commitment to its partners and its continued drive toward excellence and expansion.

About Procap International

Procap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

