Green Thumb Opens Its 20th Florida Location, RISE Dispensary Jacksonville, on September 13

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a leading cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), proudly announces the opening of its newest location, RISE Jacksonville, on Friday, September 13, 2024. Located at 9421 Baymeadows Road, this dispensary marks the 20th RISE location in Florida and the 98th nationwide, continuing Green Thumb's expansion across the state.

The new RISE Jacksonville will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering a convenient location for patients seeking high-quality medical cannabis products and exceptional service. In one of Florida’s largest and fastest growing cities, RISE Jacksonville will offer in-store shopping, delivery and roll-through services, enhancing accessibility and convenience to patients in the area.

“We are thrilled to open our 20th Florida location and first in Jacksonville, where we’ve been hearing from the patient community how excited they are to finally have access to the high-quality, award-winning products and exceptional care that define the RISE experience,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with Jacksonville patients during which profits will be donated to Northside Coalition of Jacksonville , continuing our tradition of giving back to the communities that welcome us with each new store opening.”

Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is a community organization committed to creating positive change in local communities by establishing greater self-sufficiency. The organization empowers, educates and organizes the Jacksonville area to create a lasting impact neighborhood by neighborhood.

“At the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, we are focused on community organizing with programs in financial literacy, health and voter engagement that can better our communities,” said Northside Coalition of Jacksonville President Kelly Frazier. “Our partnership with RISE will allow us to grow these initiatives and address social, racial and economic injustices.”

RISE Jacksonville invites local patients to celebrate the dispensary’s grand opening and support Northside Coalition of Jacksonville on Friday, October 11 with representatives from the JAX Chamber. The celebration will include product deals, merchandise giveaways, a food truck and other festivities.

The new RISE Dispensary in Jacksonville will offer delivery service and feature online menus showcasing the diverse selection of cannabis products available, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, Doctor Solomon’s tinctures and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews. RISE Jacksonville will also offer roll-thru service, allowing patients to place their order from home and pick it up at a drive-thru window. A team of Personal Care Specialists at each location is ready to address patient questions and offer complimentary one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations. For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

Green Thumb became a part of the Florida cannabis community in 2018 and currently operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. The company is dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in cultivation and production, ensuring that each product delivers a consistent, true-to-plant experience. In addition to the new RISE Jacksonville location, there are 19 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including stores in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, New Port Richey, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tallahassee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 98 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

