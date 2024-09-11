Submit Release
Zubiri: 2025 BARMM elections still a go

PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release
September 11, 2024

The exclusion of Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will impact the upcoming 2025 elections. But as of now, the elections are expected to proceed, pending any further guidance from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

The election body, however, will need to make some adjustments. The provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur will vote for the members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, while COMELEC will need to amend the ballots to reflect Sulu's exclusion.

Ultimately, it is up to COMELEC to interpret the Supreme Court's ruling. I hope this does not delay the elections, as the Bangsamoro people deserve the chance to choose their leaders and shape their future.

