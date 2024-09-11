MEC Isaac Sileku hands over bicycles to Beaufort West learners

MEC Sileku hands over bicycles to Beaufort West learners

On 9 September 2024, Western Cape MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, visited Beaufort West as part of the Provincial Sustainable Transport Programme (PSTP) where he handed over bicycles to learners at Beaufort-West Primary School and John D. Crawford Primary School.

The programme at both schools included a meeting with the principal and designated educators, a hand over event, bicycle safety training for the learners and an explanation by MEC Sileku about the importance of the project.

The distribution of bicycles in Beaufort West gives effect to the PSTP’s objectives of improving mobility and enhancing access to transport for people living in poor and marginalised communities in rural parts of the province.

The programme includes elements of economic and entrepreneurial development and growth, community safety as well as social and welfare enhancement.

Bicycles, handed out to learners in the past, have already made a positive difference in the lives of many young people.

As part of the hand-over, the MEC spoke to the educators and learners. He said the bicycle programme is a focused initiative of the Western Cape Mobility Department, and the intention is to emphasise the importance of non-motorised means of transport.

‘The project highlights the importance of bicycle transport in the lives of people who live in rural communities and who depend on traditional transport methods as they cannot afford motorised vehicles such as cars. The project has already had a positive impact on learners. small informal businesses and community development interventions that need transport,’ MEC Sileku said.

Speaking with learners, MEC Sileku highlighted that these bicycles will become their main form of transportation to and from school, and for after-school activities.

‘With the bicycles, learners can help their families and communities and have greater access to new and exciting opportunities. Become a part of the ⁠Ubuntu culture by helping where you can. Use the bicycles to stay healthy and fit, as healthy bodies house healthy minds which is important for a successful school and academic career.’

MEC Sileku urged the learners to become part of a worldwide cycling community.

‘Let it motivate you to one day participate in the biggest cycling tournaments in the province and perhaps to one day also represent your country in the Tour de France.’

The headmaster of John D. Crawford Primary, Mister Collin Soldaat, welcomed the opportunity for their schools to be part of the bicycle project. He thanked MEC Sileku for visiting the schools and handing over the bicycles personally. He said the bicycles will improve mobility in the community and that it would inspire learners to serve their families and communities and to improve their social and welfare conditions.

The headmaster of Beaufort-West Primary School, Mister Andries Amsterdam, said the learners received the bicycles with joy and gratitude. ‘They regard the bicycles as a blessings as, this mode of transport, will make it easier for them to get to school. Our learners feel valued and appreciated,’ the headmaster said.

