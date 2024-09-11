Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts opens International Solid Waste Association World Congress at Cape Town International Convention Centre, 16 Sept

Deputy Minister Swarts officially opens the International Solid Waste Association World Congress at the Cape Town International Convention Centre

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will officially open the International Solid Waste Association World Congress, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, on Monday, 16 September 2024, in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) is an international network of waste professionals and experts from around the world, whose mission is to promote and develop sustainable and professional waste management worldwide and the transition to a circular economy. The association achieves this by bringing together waste professionals from around the world to network and share current thinking and best practices, by producing leading industry reports and technical studies, and by publishing a high-impact scientific journal Waste Management and Research.

The ISWA World Congress, has been held in a different country each year, since 1972, and provided a platform for waste professionals to share and curate knowledge among their peers. South Africa as a national member of ISWA through the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).

This marks the first time this prestigious World Congress on Waste Management will be held on the African continent. The hosting of this international event is viewed as a significant economic opportunity, expected to boost tourism in the region and increase spending within South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

This event holds great importance as it will allow local experts to gain insights from international expertise while showcasing their knowledge to a global audience.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event and site visit as follows:

Opening Ceremony:

Date: Monday, 16 September 2024

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

Plant Tour - Site Visit:

Date: Monday, 16 September 2024

Time: 12:00pm

Venue: Extrupet, Sati Road, Killarney Gardens, Milnerton, Cape Town

To RSVP, please contact Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za or Paul Sigutya on 072 921 4457 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa on 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

