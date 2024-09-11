Electoral Commission to host a Thought Leadership Seminar, 12 Sept

Electoral Commission to host a Thought Leadership Seminar

The Electoral Commission invites members of the media to a Thought Leadership Seminar, themed: Women Representation in the South African Political Landscape: Gains and Losses.

The Seminar is a half day program scheduled to have an audience of about 100 women delegates from the IEC and different sectors. The seminar is intended to invoke a conversation among the invited women facilitated by Ms Tessa Dooms from Rivonia Circle, and a panel of discussion lead by four panellists, namely Ms Zukiswa Mqolomba Deputy Chairperson, Public Service Commission, Ms Susan Tolmay, Gender Links, Dr Dikeledi, an Associated Professor, University of Johannesburg and Ms Lisa Vetten, Researcher, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of Witwatersrand.

Discussions will look into gender parity matters within the political landscape in South Africa and will vary from, the potential negative implications of the decline in gender parity within the country’s political milieu despite the positive policy framework for gender mainstreaming, the potential negative implications of the decline in gender parity within the country’s national assembly post NPE2024, how can femaleness positively and negatively impact opportunities for women in South African Politics, and lastly global inequality with a particular focus on South Africa and the impact that it has on political participation of women in political life.

Details of the Thought Leadership Seminar are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Venue: Protea Wanderers Hotel, Corner Corlette Drive And, Rudd Rd, Illovo

Kindly confirm your attendance at monakib@elections.org.za/manetsil@elections.org.za by 5pm, Wednesday, 11 September 2024.

For media queries: Please contact Boitumelo Monaki on 084 993 0231

For media interviews: Please email monakib@elections.org.za