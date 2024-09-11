Dental Biomaterials Market Size and Share Projected to Surpass USD 13.0 Billion by 2031 at 6.8% CAGR - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

As technology advances and cosmetic dentistry demand rises, dental biomaterials are expected to surge in demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental biomaterials (歯科用生体材料市場) were estimated to have a market value of US$ 6.6 billion in 2021. Global market size is projected to reach more than US$ 13.0 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. With the advent of biocompatible materials and/or compositions, and advanced techniques, biomaterials will gain increased application in dentistry in the coming years.

The advancement of materials research, encompassing luting cements, dentin bonding’s, glass carbomers, impression materials, glass ionomers, composites, and ceramics, evidently necessitates a deeper comprehension across various disciplines and the creation of novel design methodologies to achieve superior biologic performance and biocompatibility.

The creation of innovative technologies for a broad range of applications is anticipated to be influenced by advanced biomaterials that draw inspiration from biological systems and processes. A multidisciplinary approach is essential to creating novel biomaterials and technologies for advancing contemporary dentistry.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Bone graft materials will dominate the global market during the forecast period as dental restorations, bone growth, and implant fixtures require bone grafts.

The implantology segment dominated a large share of the global market in 2021.

The dental clinics segment held the largest global dental biomaterials market share in 2021.

Globally, Europe is expected to account for most sales during the forecast period.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific is likely to experience rapid growth.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Growth Drivers

Recent developments in materials science and technology have led to the creation of novel dental biomaterials that have improved longevity, biocompatibility, and aesthetics. These developments have expanded the range of dental operations and treatments, so dental biomaterials have become more important.

Many cosmetic dentistry procedures are being carried out, such as dental bonding, veneers, teeth whitening, and dental implants. Due to their long-lasting and natural-looking outcomes, dental biomaterials play an important role in these procedures.

Throughout the world, tooth loss, gum disease, and dental cavities are prevalent. Biomaterials play a critical role in restorative and reconstructive dental procedures. As long as dental problems continue, biomaterials for dental applications will be in greater demand.

As governments upgrade dental infrastructure and healthcare spending rises in emerging nations, the market is expected to expand. This subsequent increase in dental biomaterial demand, which frequently involves investments in dental clinics, teaching, and research, increases demand for these materials.

Consumer acceptability of dental operations has improved due to growing knowledge of the value of oral health and the accessibility of cutting-edge dental treatments. Dental biomaterials are in high demand because patients gravitate toward treatments that provide more comfort, durability, and aesthetics.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market (سوق المواد الحيوية لطب الأسنان) : Regional Landscape

Dental biomaterials are subject to strict regulations in Europe concerning their approval and use. The safety and quality of dental biomaterials can be greatly enhanced when the materials comply with required laws, such as CE marking (Conformité Européenne) and criteria established by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Cutting-edge biomaterials are more likely to be used in clinical applications when these rules are followed.

Europe is home to many dental technology startups, universities, and research organizations that advance the field. Both public and private funding is heavily utilized in European healthcare systems. As healthcare infrastructure is improved, investment in dental care facilities, tools, and supplies is expanding the market for dental biomaterials. Modern biomaterials are also affected by insurance coverage and payment guidelines in dentistry.

is home to many dental technology startups, universities, and research organizations that advance the field. Both public and private funding is heavily utilized in European healthcare systems. As healthcare infrastructure is improved, investment in dental care facilities, tools, and supplies is expanding the market for dental biomaterials. Modern biomaterials are also affected by insurance coverage and payment guidelines in dentistry. As disposable income rises, social media influence grows, and culture emphasizes looks, cosmetic dental operations are becoming more popular in Europe. The promotion of oral health and education of the public are frequent priorities in European nations. Routine dental exams and oral hygiene are essential for early detection and prevention of dental problems. Both preventive and restorative dental treatment require the use of dental biomaterials.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Competitive Landscape

Several key players are expanding their product portfolio and strengthening their geographic reach through strategic acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches.

Key Players Profiled

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein Inc.

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG)

ACE Surgical Supply Company Inc.

Biomatlante

Key Developments

In October 2022 , Geistlich Pharma North America acquired Lynch Biologics, LLC, which developed and manufactured GEM 21S ®, a revolutionary oral regeneration product using recombinant growth factors. This acquisition will strengthen Geistlich's regenerative product portfolio, and its growth potential will be significantly increased.

, Geistlich Pharma North America acquired Lynch Biologics, LLC, which developed and manufactured GEM 21S ®, a revolutionary oral regeneration product using recombinant growth factors. This acquisition will strengthen Geistlich's regenerative product portfolio, and its growth potential will be significantly increased. In December 2022, Henry Schein bought Biotech Dental for a majority stake to expand its product and service offering. A regulatory approval awaits the deal, which will give the US dental giant access to dental implants, clinical software, and a range of oral surgery and orthodontics products.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Segmentation

Product

Bone Graft Materials

Allografts

Xenografts

Synthetic

Membranes

Soft Tissue Regeneration

Application

Implantology

Periodontology

Others

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

