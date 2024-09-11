Big Data Analytics Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for open-source solutions in creative industries is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Big Data Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application (Data Discovery, Data Visualization, Advanced Analytics and Other), and End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, IT and Telecom, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the big data analytics market was valued at $0.3 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in need for cost effective and flexibility, community support, and innovation and rise in concern regarding security features and stability of software positively are factors expected to propel the growth of the global big data analytics market. However, lack of availability of popular mainstream software is anticipated to hamper the growth of global market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A189561

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.3 trillion Market Size in 2032 $1.1 trillion CAGR 14.5% Segments covered Component, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for data-driven decision-making Technological advancements in data processing and storage Opportunities Expansion into new markets and industries Restraints Data privacy and security concerns

Buy this Complete Report (213 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-analytics-market/purchase-options

The service segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

By component, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as organizations increasingly seek specialized expertise and support in implementing and optimizing big data analytics solutions. Service providers offer consulting, implementation, and support services to help businesses leverage the full potential of big data analytics, which drives the segment growth in the big data analytics market.

The advance analytics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By application, the advance analytics segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as businesses seek to extract deeper insights and predictive capabilities from their data. Advanced analytics techniques, such as machine learning and predictive modeling, enable organizations to uncover hidden patterns and trends in data, leading to more accurate forecasting and strategic decision-making. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global big data analytics market.

The retail segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the retail segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to enhanced customer insights, optimized inventory management, personalized marketing strategies, and improved overall operational efficiency. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global big data analytics market.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies, a strong presence of key market players, and a high level of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics among businesses in the region. Big data analytics has been quickly embraced by North American businesses to obtain a competitive edge, streamline decision-making procedures, and improve customer experiences—all of which are expected to fuel the market's expansion in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapid digital transformation and increasing investments in technology across various industries in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The growing adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and AI technologies in the Asia-Pacific region, is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A189561

Leading Market Players: -

SAP SE

IBM

Oracle

MapR Technologies Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon

Datameer

Sage Clarity Systems Kinaxis Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the big data analytics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In July2020, Microsoft partnered with SAS and announced an extensive technology and go-to-market strategic partnership. The two companies are expected to enable customers to easily run their SAS workloads in the cloud, expanding their business solutions and unlocking critical value from their digital transformation initiatives. The companies migrate SAS’ analytical products and industry solutions onto Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud provider for the SAS Cloud. SAS’ industry solutions and expertise are expected to bring added value to Microsoft’s customers across healthcare, financial services, and other industries.

In March 2022, IBM launched new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. A This suite also includes a new IBM Analytics Content Hub that helps streamline how users discover and access analytics and planning tools from multiple vendors in a single, personalized dashboard view.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.