Increased penalties imminent as Animal Welfare Act reforms introduced to Parliament

Release date: 11/09/24

Tougher penalties for people who abuse and neglect animals are a step closer with the Malinauskas Government to introduce a Bill to amend the Animal Welfare Act in Parliament today.

The Bill includes fines of up to $250,000 or 10 years jail for people who mistreat animals and follows community extensive consultation which showed widespread support for the changes.

The new penalties will be a significant increase on the current maximum fine of $50,000 or four years in jail for the aggravated ill-treatment of an animal.

More than 1000 people provided feedback on the proposed changes to the Act during community consultation in May this year.

Eight out of 10 respondents backed a new proactive ‘duty of care’ provision that requires owners to provide animals with a minimum level of care, such as adequate food and water.

This provision allows authorities to address neglect before an animal is harmed. This means RSPCA SA can talk to owners about better looking after their animals without having to wait for the animal to be harmed and without having to lay cruelty charges.

The definition of an animal will also be updated to include fish, a change that brings South Australia into line with the rest of the nation. The inclusion of fish aims to address cruel practices such as harvesting shark fins and stingray tails.

Recreational and commercial fishing activities are not affected by the new laws and remain under the control of the Fisheries Management Act.

The amendments also include mandatory reporting of suspected animal welfare offences within the greyhound racing industry and improving regulation and oversight of animal research.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

I’m pleased to introduce this important legislation into State Parliament. Whether you have pets at home, work with animals or simply appreciate our unique and vibrant native species – animal welfare is a subject that many of us care about.

The Act was last updated in 2008, so this Bill is about ensuring animal welfare laws and the penalties for breaching them - better reflect modern practices and community expectations. It was also pleasing to see the proposed reforms receive such strong support from the community via the public consultation process.

People who deliberately mistreat animals deserve to face serious consequences. We want to establish a strong deterrent, and I’m confident these changes will play an important role in reducing incidents of animal cruelty in our state.

Attributable to Marcus Gehrig, Chief Executive, RSPCA SA

Community feedback to the draft of the Animal Welfare Act was strong and we look forward to positive changes for animals when the Act goes before parliament today.

Our hope is that the new Act incorporates the changes that the community has been asking for, so that the new laws provide increased legal protection for all species of animals.

RSPCA SA is the main organisation empowered to enforce this Act, and equipping our inspectorate with legislation that has no loopholes and gives inspectors greater powers to prevent animals suffering harm is positive not only for animals but for our whole community.

Attributable to Asher Dezsery, RecFish SA Executive Officer

RecFish SA is dedicated to promoting sustainable fishing practices and enhancing the recreational fishing experience for everyone.

With over 365,000 recreational fishers in South Australia, the fishing community will continue to thrive as more people discover the joy of recreationally fishing and collecting their own food sustainably and ethically for their families.

Increased animal welfare outcomes within the bill enable unchanged recreational access to state fish resources while simultaneously decreasing poor or irresponsible practices not representative of the fishing community.

Attributable to Sue Barendregt, Fauna Rescue of SA Inc

Fauna Rescue SA welcomes the updates to the legislation, including better recognition of animal sentience.

All animals can experience pleasure, pain and suffering and it is positive that this will be acknowledged.

Wildlife is sometimes overlooked, however the new legislation will ensure all animals are protected by laws governing their welfare.