LinkGevity Secures Place in Prestigious SPACE-H Accelerator Program

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LinkGevity, an AI-driven drug discovery company focused on longevity and age-related disease, announces its selection for the highly competitive SPACE-H Accelerator program, powered by Starburst in collaboration with NASA’s Human Research Program (NASA HRP), the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), and Microsoft Federal (Microsoft). The program, in its inaugural year, is dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for human health and performance in space. LinkGevity has been selected as its research has uncovered a first in class Anti-Necrotic technology with significant potential to minimize the health and performance risks in human spaceflight.



The human spaceflight sector is growing rapidly, with commercial space companies poised to be the primary driver of human spaceflight activity by 2040 and NASA’s focus on space exploration taking on a new dimension, with plans to establish sustainable lunar operations as a foundation for deep space missions. The SPACE-H program is highly selective for passionate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to building a better future. The 13-week schedule, composed of lectures, workshops, one-on-one's with the SPACE-H team and mentors, and a final Demo Day showcase, provides unique access and insights into NASA and other space health sector organizations.

“Being one of the few companies selected from a global pool of applications for the SPACE-H program underscores the profound potential impact of our research. Necrosis has been a critical hurdle in scientific advancement, not just on Earth, but also for space exploration. This recognition highlights the potential of our pioneering Anti-Necrotic technology to address critical challenges in long-duration space missions,” said Dr. Carina Kern, CEO and co-founder of LinkGevity. “For the first time, we have the potential to block necrosis, opening up game-changing applications in areas crucial for space travel, such as cryopreservation, organoid preservation, artificial organ growth, and kidney protection during these missions.”

LinkGevity’s inclusion in the SPACE-H program comes at a critical juncture, as the company prepares to maximize the potential of its Anti-Necrotics on Earth and in space. Applications of this innovative medical technology include four major areas:

Organoid Preservation and Growth: Necrosis has hindered the development of complex organoids used in disease modelling and drug screening. LinkGevity’s Anti-Necrotic technology could enable unprecedented advancements in these fields.

Cryopreservation: Necrosis causes irreversible damage during the freezing and thawing process. LinkGevity’s Anti-Necrotic technology has the potential to prevent this from happening.

Organ Growth and Preservation: Necrotic cores at the heart of biological structures have, until now, inhibited the lab-based growth and vascularisation of functional tissues and organs. Necrosis is also the primary cause of irreversible damage during organ preservation. LinkGevity’s breakthrough technology could pave the way for organ generation, regeneration and new preservation techniques that could dramatically extend the viability of preserved organs.

Kidney Protection: The organs most susceptible to stress, the kidneys, are likely to be the limiting factor in long-duration space missions. LinkGevity’s technology could offer hope for the first viable treatment for space-related kidney injury, as well as Acute Kidney Injury, a common medical emergency.

“We are thrilled to become part of SPACE-H program, which will accelerate the development of our technology for both terrestrial and space applications,” said Serena Kern-Libera, COO and co-founder of LinkGevity. “This prestigious program will ensure that our Anti-Necrotics are able to have the broadest possible impact, aligning with our vision of transforming healthcare. It will be instrumental in ensuring that LinkGevity’s innovations reach their full potential, both in space and on Earth.”

Necrosis comes from the Greek word nékrōsis, meaning death, as it is the uncontrolled and irreversible death of cells, tissues, and organs. Necrosis has long been a critical barrier in the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases and has hindered advancement in scientific fields such as bio-engineering, cryopreservation, and organ preservation. Despite being intensively studied for decades, until now no one has managed to successfully intervene in the necrotic pathway.

LinkGevity is an AI-driven drug discovery company focused on longevity and age-related disease. The company is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare by intervening in previously untreatable conditions, with a strong emphasis on licensing its groundbreaking IP to life science companies worldwide.

LinkGevity’s novel proprietary Blueprint Theory of Aging, developed by CEO and co-founder Dr. Kern, offers a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary framework for understanding the development of age-related diseases and deterioration. This theory integrates insights from medicine, genetics, evolutionary biology, and cell biology. The Blueprint Theory enables the company’s AI to accurately identify and target key biological pathways involved in aging and deterioration, with necrosis being one of the most critical processes addressed.

The company is currently wrapping up its Angel round of funding, with the raised funds earmarked for advancing its Anti-Necrotic technology in the fields of cryopreservation, organ growth and preservation, and organoid growth, including for application in space. Additionally, the company is preparing to secure further funding next year to support clinical trials focused on treating Acute Kidney Injury.

LinkGevity is based at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK. For more information see the website and follow the company on LinkedIn.

