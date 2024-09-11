Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,019 in the last 365 days.

Vow ASA: Notification of major shareholding and mandatory notification of trade

Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS ("IRIC"), a closely associated company of the chairperson and primary insider in VOW ASA ("VOW"), Narve Reiten, has sold 29,075,996 shares in VOW through a forced sale implemented by the bank (lender) of IRIC, reducing the consolidated shareholding of IRIC from 31,145,000 shares and votes (approx. 27.12%) to 2,069,004 shares and votes (approx. 1.8%) in VOW.

This disclosure is made pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Attachment


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vow ASA: Notification of major shareholding and mandatory notification of trade

Distribution channels: Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more