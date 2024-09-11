PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Edtech, digital push in schools difficult without computers, electricity - EDCOM 2 Commissioners of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) raised issues in digitalization and electrification of classrooms during the budget hearing of the Department of Education yesterday, September 10. EDCOM 2 data showed that there are 1,755 sites that still need electricity. Based on the 2024 General Appropriations Act, 273 sites were targeted for electrification. However, only 45 sites are projected to be completed by December of this year, pointing to a 4% completion rate. "We're looking at two figures: schools that lack computers and schools that lack electricity...There's no point in jumping into all the schools that lack computers if the electricity issue hasn't even been [resolved]", Senator Pia Cayetano pointed out. EDCOM 2 data shows that the Philippines is among the few countries in East and Southeast Asia that have not yet achieved universal access of schools to electricity. This is particularly important because the Programme for International Assessment and other international education assessments are conducted through computerized tests. "We're also looking at solar energy as one of the newer technologies. Maybe going forward we can include this into the last mile schools, para magkaroon din sila ng ganitong resource." Angara added. Low utilization for computerization program Data presented by EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian showed that in 2023, the DepEd's computerization program's obligation rate was only 50%, and the disbursement rate was at a low 12%. These figures raised concerns during the Senate hearing, with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian questioning DepEd's ability to fully implement the program. "I appreciate Secretary Sonny's vision in embracing technology...But without computers, as well as internet connectivity, we cannot harness the full potential of EdTech. What reforms will be undertaken to improve the delivery of the Computerization Program?" Gatchalian asked during the hearing. DepEd committed to reforming the procurement and delivery process for laptops and computer equipment by allowing suppliers to deliver directly to schools, a move aimed at addressing the delays caused by the reliance on a single logistics company. "First, of course is early procurement. This does not apply only to the computers, as well as construction of schools and anything really that we purchase in bulk, given the massive logistical requirements. Secondly is better targeting. Be more strategic in our planning. What I plan to do is to create a new strand in the department simply for planning and for technology as well." PhP 12.6 billion will be allocated by the Department of Education to push for the computerization program and increased digitalization in schools. This budget will fund the provision of e-learning (eLC) packages, smart TV units, laptops for both teaching and non-teaching personnel, as well as school-wide internet connectivity. "With newer technologies, students can benefit from digital tools, and perhaps their work from home can even be monitored by their teachers," DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara explained. Angara also noted that the DepEd will also seek support from local government units to bolster their efforts. "Many LGUs have already been providing IT packages, and computer equipment to their schools. I'm sure, with the continued LGU support, it can help accelerate the rollout of digital tools and ensure more students and teachers have access to the technology" Textbook preselection OK-ed Senator Cayetano, Chairperson of the Finance Committee, also inquired about the particularly concerning delay in the department's textbook deliveries. Angara noted that DepEd is already in talks with the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) to adopt a title-based approach to textbook procurement, which could potentially reduce procurement time by one year. "We would already identify book titles that would be purchased, instead of the current practice where we procure different suppliers for manuscript, printing, and then delivery," Secretary Angara said. In previous meetings with the GPPB and DepEd, EDCOM 2 Co-Chair Gatchalian had also recommended the "pre-selection" of textbooks as a more efficient alternative to the current process. "That was one of our recommendations, one of the ideas that was floated that in private schools, even in basic education they give you a list and you go to a book store and you buy your books. So, the private schools they don't print their own books or make their own books," Gatchalian pointed out.

