Ant Digital by Zhejiang Gongshang University Wins Silver in A'Design, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Zhejiang Gongshang University's Brand Identity Design for Ant Digital Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Zhejiang Gongshang University as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "Ant Digital." This highly prestigious accolade positions Ant Digital as a notable example of innovative design within the graphic industry.The Silver A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds significant relevance for the graphic design community and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that align with current industry trends and advance best practices, the award serves as a benchmark for excellence. Ant Digital's recognition underscores its practical benefits and innovative features, highlighting its potential to positively impact users and the industry as a whole.Ant Digital stands out as a brand identity and visual system designed for Ant Group's sub-brand, Ant Technology - Ant Digital. The design masterfully embodies a futuristic aesthetic befitting the technology industry while conveying the brand concept of "gathering small forces to achieve significant change." The logo, constructed using basic shapes representing light diffusing and refracting in space, forms the initials "A" and "D" for Ant Digital. This creative approach, combined with the design's scalability and adaptability across digital platforms, has garnered significant attention for the company's brand communication.The Silver A' Design Award for Ant Digital serves as a testament to Zhejiang Gongshang University's commitment to design excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the university's future projects, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of graphic design. The award also motivates the design team to continue striving for exceptional work that contributes to the advancement of the industry and sets new standards for visual communication.Ant Digital was designed by Kan Zhao, an Associate Professor and Master's Supervisor at Zhejiang Gongshang University. With a master's degree from Tongji University and 18 years of experience in brand and VI design, Zhao has served various renowned brands and completed nearly 50 projects. His work has been recognised with prestigious awards.Interested parties may learn more about Ant Digital and its designers at:About Zhejiang Gongshang UniversityZhejiang Gongshang University is a prominent educational institution located in China. The university is known for its strong academic programs and research in various fields, including design. Zhejiang Gongshang University's faculty members, such as Kan Zhao, are highly accomplished professionals who bring their expertise and industry experience to the classroom, fostering a dynamic learning environment that encourages innovation and excellence.About Ant GroupAnt Group, established in 2004 with roots in Alipay, has grown to become one of the world's leading open Internet platforms. Through continuous technological innovation, Ant Group supports its partners in providing inclusive and convenient digital life and financial services to consumers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company's commitment to digital transformation and empowering businesses has positioned it as a key player in the industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, evoke positive emotions, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Since its inception in 2008, the competition has grown to become one of the most respected and influential design awards globally. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing and celebrating groundbreaking designs, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design and drives the cycle of advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldengraphicawards.com

