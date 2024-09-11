Surgical Microscopes Market to Worth $1.4 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

PORTLAND, MN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in prevalence of cosmetic surgeries, advancements in surgical microscope products, rise in government &private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of surgical procedures are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global surgical microscope market during the forecast period.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical microscopes market was estimated at $612.79 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/877 Surgical microscope is a mechanically or electrically operated optical device, specifically designed for use in surgical settings to perform microsurgeries. It has a combination of lenses, which provides magnification, stereoscopic vision, and illuminated image of the surgical area. Surgical microscopes are ergonomically designed to provide strain-free operation to users. These microscopes find applications in dentistry, ENT, gynecology, urology, neurosurgery & spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, and plastic & reconstructive surgeries.Market Segmentation:By Application:OphthalmologyPlastic And Reconstructive SurgeriesDentistryEntGynecology & UrologyNeurosurgery & Spine SurgeryOncologyBy End-User:HospitalsOutpatient FacilitiesBy Price Range:Low-RangeMid-RangePremium-RangeBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/877 By end-user, the market is segmented into hospital and outpatient facilities. The outpatient facilities segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of neurological diseases that increases the number of surgeries and advancements in R&D activities in pharmaceutical & medical device industries. As per end user, it is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.Regional Growth Dynamics:North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global surgical microscopes market. This is attributed to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in use of surgical microscope for the detection of infections, rise in R & D activities for new product launch, and surge in investments in the healthcare sector.Competitive Landscape:Carl Zeiss Meditec AGLeica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)Olympus CorporationTopcon CorporationHaag-Streit Surgical (Metall Zug Group)Alcon (Novartis AG)Seiler Instrument Inc.ACCU-SCOPE Inc.ARRI Medical (ARRI AG)Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2370 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Browse more latest healthcare reports: Hair Transplant Market by Procedure (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Combination of FUT and FUE, Others), by Gender (Female, Male), by Service Provider (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 U.S. IVD Market by Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Blood Testing, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Other IVD Techniques), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Other Indications), and by End Users (Standalone Laboratory, Hospitals, Academic and Medical Schools, Point of Care Testing, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

