Right Lane on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Page Content The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 2 and mile marker 0, in Berkeley County, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.