Liver Disease Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach $36.45 Bn by 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the global liver disease treatment market is attributed to increase in prevalence of liver diseases, rise in drug discovery and research, development activities for safe and effective therapies. Moreover, increase in alcohol consumption, obesity and rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast years.As per the report, the global liver disease treatment industry generated $20.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $36.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.Key Takeaways:The antiviral drugs segment held the lion’s shareThe cancer segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030North America held the largest shareIncrease in incidence of liver diseases, surge in government and non-government awareness program, and surge in geriatric population coupled with rise in alcohol consumption and poor dietary habits have boosted the growth of the global liver disease treatment market. However, strict regulatory approvals related to liver diseases treatment drugs and vaccines and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and C hamper the market growth. On the contrary, presence of strong pipeline products is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/388 Liver is one of the most important organs in the human body, since it eliminates unwanted substances from the blood, regulates chemical levels in the body, and stores nutrients for all cellular and biological activity. The phrase "liver disease" refers to a wide range of issues that cause the liver to fail to perform its primary function. Hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver abscess are examples of liver diseases.Liver problems can be caused by a variety of factors that damage the liver, such as viruses, alcohol use, and obesity. Viruses, alcohol consumption, and obesity are all examples of conditions that can harm the liver. Damage to the liver over time can cause scarring (cirrhosis), which can lead to liver failure, which is a life-threatening condition. However, early treatment may enable the liver to recover.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/388 Market Segmentation:By TREATMENT TYPE:Antiviral DrugsImmunosuppressantsVaccinesImmunoglobulinsCorticosteroidsTargeted TherapyChemotherapyBy DISEASE TYPE:HepatitisAutoimmune DiseasesNon-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)CancerGenetic DisordersOthersBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/388 North America held the largest share:By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in geriatric population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure for life science researchers, and improved liver disease treatment. North America held the largest share:By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in geriatric population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure for life science researchers, and improved liver disease treatment. However, the global liver disease treatment market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in liver diseases, increase in public-private investments, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D.Major market playersAbbVie Inc.Astellas Pharma Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesEli Lilly and CompanyBristol Myers SquibbEmergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)F. Hoffman-LA RocheMerck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)Gilead Sciences, Inc.Viatris Inc.LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) 