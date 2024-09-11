Electronic Components Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2032

Electronic Components Market

Electronic Components Market to Reach $1.0 trillion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Consumer Electronics dominated the market in terms of market size and share in 2023.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Electronic Components Market by Type (Active Components, Passive Components, Electromechanical Components), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Power, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "electronic components market" was valued at $0.6 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂:(We are providing a report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)127 – Tables50 – Charts250 – Pages𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The electronics components market is expected to witness notable growth due to urbanization and the proliferation of smart city projects. Moreover, adopting electronic components in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial investment limits the growth of the electronics components market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.Based on type, the active components segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global electronics components market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its indispensable role in powering electronic devices and systems, including amplifying signals, regulating currents, and controlling electronic circuits. However, the passive components segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2032.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global electronics components market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of electronics components in the next-generation electric vehicle solution globally.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than half of the electronics components industry revenue owing to the region's robust manufacturing ecosystem, technological advancements, and increasing demand for electronic devices across various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the leading position during the forecast period of 2024-2032 with a CAGR of 7.9%.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Intel CorporationSamsung ElectronicsTSMCTexas InstrumentsBroadcom Inc.BoschNXP SemiconductorsSTMicroelectronicsSkyworks SolutionsAnalog DevicesThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electronics components market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A38664 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electronic components market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing electronic components market opportunities.- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.- In-depth analysis of the electronic components market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.- The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global electronic components market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟓𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞Active ComponentsPassive ComponentsElectromechanical Components𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Aerospace and DefenseHealthcareEnergy and PowerOthersConsumer ElectronicsAutomotiveIndustrial AutomationTelecommunication𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East and Africa)𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄 - 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐎𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, that provides comprehensive reports about the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 | 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟒 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.