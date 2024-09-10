Submit Release
Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1865

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1865

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1309

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, AUMENT, VOGEL AND BROWN,

SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for

disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public notices.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 311. Disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public

notices.

The following shall apply:

(1) An advertisement, legal advertisement, official

advertisement or legal notice required to be published in a

newspaper under the following shall include the dollar amount

paid by the advertiser in the lower right-hand corner:

(i) The act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331),

known as The First Class Township Code.

(ii) The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known

as The Second Class Township Code.

Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1865

