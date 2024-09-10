Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1865

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1865 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1309 Session of 2024 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, AUMENT, VOGEL AND BROWN, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 AN ACT Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public notices. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 311. Disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public notices. The following shall apply: (1) An advertisement, legal advertisement, official advertisement or legal notice required to be published in a newspaper under the following shall include the dollar amount paid by the advertiser in the lower right-hand corner: (i) The act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), known as The First Class Township Code. (ii) The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

