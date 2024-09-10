Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1865
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1865
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1309
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, AUMENT, VOGEL AND BROWN,
SEPTEMBER 10, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for
disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public notices.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 311. Disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public
notices.
The following shall apply:
(1) An advertisement, legal advertisement, official
advertisement or legal notice required to be published in a
newspaper under the following shall include the dollar amount
paid by the advertiser in the lower right-hand corner:
(i) The act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331),
known as The First Class Township Code.
(ii) The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known
as The Second Class Township Code.
