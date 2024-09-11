Time for David Speirs to front up

Release date: 11/09/24

Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia needs to ensure his party’s MP for the southern suburbs seat of Black attends parliament today – given his assurance that he has done nothing wrong.

David Speirs, the former Opposition Leader and MP for Black, last attended state parliament on June 27 – 76 days ago.

In that time he has stood down from the Liberal Party leadership, attended a wedding in Scotland, repeatedly criticised his successor Vincent Tarzia and the South Australian Liberal Party organisation in general and dismissed troubling vision appearing to depict him snorting a white powder as a “deepfake or elaborate hoax”.

Given Mr Speirs’ assertion that he has done nothing wrong, it is time for him to return to the work he was elected to do – representing the electors of Black.

Vincent Tarzia must show leadership and tell Mr Speirs to turn up to work today.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

David Speirs says he has done nothing wrong – indeed, he insists he is the victim of an elaborate deepfake hoax.

Given this, there is no reason why he should not attend parliament with his Liberal colleagues when it resumes today.

He has already missed an entire sitting week to attend a wedding overseas – and has been a vocal presence in the media in the days since.

Chief among his public statements is his desire to remain an effective representative for his constituents in the southern suburbs seat of Black.

Well, those constituents deserve an MP who shows up to parliament.

Vincent Tarzia needs to show leadership and demand his MP turn up to work today.