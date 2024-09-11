Exchange for four previously issued Zodiac banknotes commencing next Monday (16 September)

MACAU, September 11 - The online registration process for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) has already been completed successfully. Starting from next Monday (16 September), all participating banks will conduct the exchange with registrants for the mentioned banknotes.

After consolidating the registration data, it is confirmed that each registered Macao resident can exchange for 15 pieces of the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes of each Issuing Bank, totaling the exchange for 120 pieces of the mentioned banknotes with an exchange amount of MOP1,200. The exchange for four types of Zodiac banknotes from the two Issuing Banks is required to be conducted in one go, with no provision for separate exchange for any type of the notes.

The exchange period is between 16 September 2024 and 6 December 2024. Registrants should bring along the required documents and funds, proceed in person or authorize representative to exchange at the chosen location on the selected day. For details, please visit our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html). Should there be any queries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours.