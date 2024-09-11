CTT organized the Macao Exchange Delegation for "2024 China Cybersecurity Week"

MACAU, September 11 - In response to the "2024 China Cybersecurity Week", the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) has organized a delegation of 28 cybersecurity personnel, from private operators of critical infrastructure in the fields of television and audio broadcasting, telecommunications networks, qualified private legal entities of public administrative utility in the scientific and technological area, and commercial companies with exclusively public capital, to participate in the “Cybersecurity Expo”, part of the "2024 China Cybersecurity Week" series of activities, in Guangzhou on 10th September.

The expo featured multiple exhibition and activity areas, covering themes such as important industry applications of cybersecurity, innovative achievements, Bay Area cities, supply and demand negotiations, talent recruitment, and interactive experiences. The 'Greater Bay Area · Greater Future' section included dedicated exhibits for Hong Kong and Macao, showcasing the achievements and development directions of the '9+2' cities in the Greater Bay Area in terms of cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure. Through visiting the expo, participants gained insights into the latest technologies and applications in cybersecurity, as well as the development status of related fields in the mainland and neighboring cities, while also expanding opportunities for exchange and collaboration within the industry.

This event promotes exchanges and cooperation in the field of cybersecurity across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, deepens the Macao cybersecurity personnel's understanding of the importance of cybersecurity to the country and society, and enhances their relevant professional knowledge and skills to jointly ensure the security and stability of the cybersecurity environment.