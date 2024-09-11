SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for September 11, 2024.

OKX Ventures Invests in Nytro Lab's Castile; Beta Test for AAA Web 3 RPG Launched on September 10

OKX Venture s today announced its investment in Nytro Lab, the developer behind Castile, a next-generation AAA idle RPG and Roguelike set in a fantasy Cthulhu universe. During the recent Alpha Test, Castile achieved significant milestones, including ranking #1 in the TikTok US marketing test.

Additionally, the beta test version of Castile launched yesterday at 20:00 (SGT). Now is the perfect time to register on Castile's official website . Check out the beta test preview, “ Dawning Light ,” for a sneak peek at the latest gameplay. Those interested are also invited to follow Castile on X and Discord for more updates.

Since its emergence in 2017, GameFi has grown to a market cap of $1.84 billion, fueled by diverse and compelling narratives. In 2024, TON (The Open Network)-based game bots are empowering gaming communities, with Notcoin attracting 35 million active gamers and Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) reaching an impressive 200 million Hamsters. Nytro Lab has carved out a unique thematic art style with Castile, featuring a fantasy Cthulhu theme and characters inspired by renowned historical figures from the Renaissance and Hundred Years' War, which broadens its global appeal. As the flagship idle card RPG title from Nytro Lab, Castile has demonstrated a remarkable 90% retention rate during its two-week Alpha Testing, showcasing gamers’ enthusiasm.

Nytro Lab Co-Founder Arthur Kao said: "We’re excited to have found strong support from those who share our vision for the future of Web3 gaming. Our ‘Play and Trade’ model is set to empower players to engage in high-quality gameplay while participating in a dynamic game economy. With this investment, we’ll scale our vision, expand Castile with new content, and drive the adoption of Web3 gaming.”

About Nytro Labs



Nytro Lab is the next-gen Web3 game studio that promotes a revolutionary "Play and Trade" game model that enables users to earn more sustainably. Founded in 2017, Nytro Lab has been vetted and backed by Tencent and ByteDance.

Over three years and $15 million in R&D, Nytro has built three game titles—including its first Web3 game Castile, which ranked first in the U.S. TikTok game marketing tests. The team at Nytro Lab comprises over 70 dedicated professionals, including co-founders Jeff, an 18-year veteran in the gaming industry; Tom, the former Head of Game Publishing at Bytedance and Facebook; and Arthur, who previously led the Web3 Game Fund at Chain Hill Capital and SevenX Ventures. Together, Nytro Lab is on a mission to make Castile the first Web3 game to achieve mass adoption.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .

