Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Effective Sept. 10, the Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The center will close permanently at 4 p.m. Sept. 14.
Center location:
Levy County
Levy County Government Complex
310 School St.
Bronson, Florida 32621
Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
Legal Disclaimer:
