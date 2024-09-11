Submit Release
Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Effective Sept. 10, the Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The center will close permanently at 4 p.m. Sept. 14.

Center location:

Levy County  
Levy County Government Complex 
310 School St.
Bronson, Florida 32621
Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

