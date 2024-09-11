Five Kentucky Disaster Recovery Centers Closing This Week

FRANKFORT, Ky. —Disaster Recovery Centers in Christian, Greenup, Hopkins, Todd and Simpson Counties will end operations this week.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Closing Friday

Christian County (Mobile DRC): Hopkinsville Public Works Complex, 705 N. Main St. Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., CT, Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 11-12 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., CT, Friday, Sept. 13. This Mobile DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Simpson County (Mobile DRC): Simpson County Health Department, 1131 S. College St. Franklin, KY 42134. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., CT, Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 11-12 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., CT, Friday, Sept. 13. This Mobile DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Todd County (Mobile DRC): Todd County Dispatch Center, 813 S. Main St. Elkton, KY 42220. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., CT, Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 11-12 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., CT, Friday, Sept. 13. This Mobile DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Disaster Recovery Centers Closing Saturday

Greenup County (DRC): Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 11-13 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m., ET, Saturday, Sept. 14. This DRC will end operations at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

Hopkins County (DRC): 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 11-13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., CT, Saturday, Sept. 14. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. Sept. 14.

Help is still available online, by phone, or in person at the following DRC location:

Muhlenberg County (DRC): Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Survivors in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers. FEMA representatives can help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to assist survivors.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Sept. 23.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.