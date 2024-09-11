As Tropical Storm Francine Intensifies, FEMA Mobilizes to Support to Gulf Coast and Urges Immediate Preparedness

WASHINGTON -- As Tropical Storm Francine rapidly strengthens and moves toward Louisiana, FEMA is urging people across the state and the Gulf Coast to prepare now for potentially life-threatening impacts. Francine’s projected path poses a serious threat to Louisiana and upper Texas coastline, expecting to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for much of Louisiana, with Tropical Storm watches also in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana. With sustained winds expected to exceed 75 mph as the storm makes landfall, Tropical Storm Francine could bring dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and considerable flash and urban flooding throughout the region.

“We are actively monitoring the development of Francine as it makes its way towards the Gulf Coast,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “FEMA and the entire Biden-Harris Administration stand ready to support as needed. I encourage everyone in the path of the storm to finish preparations, listen to local officials, and take the necessary safety precautions today.”

FEMA is fully engaged in coordinating with state and local authorities in Louisiana to ensure swift deployment of resources and personnel. The FEMA Region 6 Response Coordination Center is activated and ready to direct additional support where needed. In advance of the storm’s landfall, FEMA has pre-positioned critical supplies and is working closely with Louisiana emergency officials to prepare for search and rescue, power restoration and sheltering efforts.

Residents in the storm's path should monitor weather reports and follow the instructions of local officials. Now is the time to finalize evacuation plans, secure homes and gather emergency supplies. Do not wait until the last minute -- Francine is intensifying quickly and immediate action is critical.

Stay informed. People in these areas should continue to follow the instructions of state and local officials by monitoring local radio or television stations for updated emergency information.

Have a plan. Make sure you consider your family’s unique needs, including anyone who needs medicine or medical equipment. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if you aren’t together when a severe storm hits. Visit Ready.gov or Listo.gov (Spanish language) for more information on how to stay safe before, during and after severe weather.

Know how to stay safe during high winds, storm surge and flooding. Determine how best to protect yourself from high winds and flooding. Evacuate immediately if you are told to do so. If you cannot evacuate, take refuge in a designated storm shelter or an interior room for high winds. Go to the highest level of the building if you are trapped by flooding. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising flood water.

Be in the know about your evacuation route. Be prepared to evacuate quickly, if told to do so. Act now by learning your evacuation routes, practice with your household and pets, and identify where you will stay. Learn more about how to evacuate safely on Ready.gov and Listo.gov (Spanish language).

Tips to Stay Safe Before, During and After a Hurricane

Turn Around. Don’t Drown™. Driving through a flooded area can be extremely hazardous. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle or fall if you are walking through it. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups.

Stay out of floodwater. Walking, swimming or driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain hazards such as wild or stray animals, human and livestock waste, and chemicals that can lead to illness.

NOW is the time to prepare: Know where you will receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area. You can find more hurricane preparedness information on Ready.gov and Listo.gov (Spanish language).

Other Important Tips

Hurricanes can affect power systems, causing power outages. If the power goes out, use only flashlights or battery-powered lanterns for emergency lighting. Never use candles during a blackout or power outage due to extreme risk of fire.

Remember, gas pumps, automated teller machines (ATMs), medical equipment, computers, cell phone chargers, grocery store checkout counters, escalators and elevators may not work during a power outage.

When using generators, always use them outdoors and at least 20 feet from windows, doors and attached garages. Make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.