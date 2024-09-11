Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,029 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirms First Positive Measles Case in the State Since 2019

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 | 08:17pm

Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus.

TDH has not identified additional positive measles cases in Tennessee, and no additional details are available about Tennessee’s positive measles case.

The measles virus can spread through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. Measles symptoms can include fever, headache, and generally not feeling well,

followed by fever, rash, cough, red eyes, or congestion. The illness is typically accompanied by a red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease, so it’s important to report suspected measles cases immediately to TDH at 615-741-7247.

More information for the public and for providers about measles is available on this page of the TDH website.

The last year in which TDH reported positive measles cases in Tennessee was 2019.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee Department of Health Confirms First Positive Measles Case in the State Since 2019

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more