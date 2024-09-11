Protective Services Personnel Recognized With Exemplary Service Medals

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 10, 2024

This afternoon, recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal were honoured by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Provincial Secretary Don Morgan, during a ceremony in Saskatoon.

"The Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal is presented to the most dedicated individuals in the protective services field," Morgan said. "These professionals are pillars in their communities and strive to make Saskatchewan a safe place for all."

Recipients have 25 or more years of exemplary services in Saskatchewan in the protective services fields including, police, fire, federal and provincial corrections, border services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as mobile crisis and family violence outreach services. 192 individuals will receive this medal this year.

In addition to the medal ceremony today in Saskatoon, two previous medal ceremonies were held in Regina on September 3, 2024.

Recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by St. Edward's Crown and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor, Premier and Provincial Secretary. The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry).

For more information about the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, including how to submit a nomination, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

