DYNE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Dyne Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dyne” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYN) on behalf of Dyne stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dyne has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dyne issued a press release on September 3, 2024, "announcing new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts." Despite this news, the Company announced in a second press release on the same that its CMO, COO, and CBO were “stepping down from their roles.” Based on this news, shares of Dyne cratered by 30.7%, harming investors.

