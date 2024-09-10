Governor Abbott Announces Over $7.5 Million In Grants To Alamo, Hill Country Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 25 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $7.5 million were awarded to 22 organizations in the Alamo and Hill Country areas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to more than 7,200 veterans and their families across 35 counties.



“Texas is proud to be home to the largest veteran population in the nation, and we will continue to ensure we support our veterans and their families,” said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will provide the men and women who served in our nation’s military access to crucial services they need to thrive in the Alamo and Hill Country regions. Texas will forever honor the sacrifices our veterans and their families made in service to our state and country."



“Military City, USA, is showing why it earned its namesake for both active military and veterans in the Alamo area and Hill Country,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “I serve all of Texas, but this is my home, and I’m proud to see these funds dedicated to a broad array of services from financial assistance to our new service dog program.”



Chairwoman Koerner presented the grants at Family Endeavors in San Antonio. This is the second stop of Grants Across Texas. The grant presentations will continue through the second week of October with a total of 10 stops.



The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Alamo Area Council of Governments: a $300,000 grant for transportation programs and services

American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program: a $500,000 grant for homeless veteran support

Bandera County Committee on Aging: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas: a $20,000 grant for financial assistance

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Comal County: a $210,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc.: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement: a $95,000 grant for peer support services

Concho Valley Community Action Agency: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $500,000 grant for home modifications

Family Endeavors, Inc. dba Endeavors: a $500,000 grant for financial assistance a $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

Guadalupe County Veterans Treatment Court: a $100,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

K9s for Warriors: a $130,000 grant for service dog program

Honor Veterans Now: a $500,000 grant for financial assistance

Meals on Wheels San Antonio: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $305,000 grant for home modifications

Operation Finally Home: a $500,000 grant for home modifications

Project Mend: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

San Antonio Food Bank: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

TBI Warrior Foundation: a $150,000 grant for employment support

The Salvation Army - San Antonio: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Val Verde County Veteran Service Office: a $50,000 grant for transportation program and services

West Texas Counseling & Guidance, Inc.: a $500,000 grant for clinical counseling



In May, the Governor announced 181 FVA grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. This is the largest amount of grant funding awarded in the history of the TVC and is anticipated to serve more than 41,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.



Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.



The grants support a wide range of services, from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://tvc.texas.gov/fund.

