PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) Shareholder Buyout Investigation Announcement by Kaskela Law LLC: Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm to Discuss their Legal Rights and Options with Respect to Proposed $22.80 Per Share Buyout Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool”) stockholders to determine whether the proposed buyout price of $22.80 per share is fair to the company’s investors.

On June 7, 2024, PowerSchool announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Bain Capital, LP at a price of $22.80 per share in cash – a premium of just $0.43 per share, or less than 2%, to the stock’s prior day closing price of $22.37. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, PowerSchool’s stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PowerSchool’s executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $22.80 per share. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for PWSC shares of $30.00 per share, which is 31% higher than the buyout price that has been agreed to by the company’s representatives.

PowerSchool shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to the proposed buyout. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

