PickleJar Celebrates CMA Award Nomination of Patrick Thomas for Daily National Broadcast Personality of The Year

Patrick Thomas, Host of PickleJar Up All Night, Earns His Second CMA Nomination With PickleJar Up All Night

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, is proud to announce the Country Music Association has nominated Patrick Thomas, host of their nationally syndicated radio show, PickleJar Up All Night, as a nominee for the 58th annual CMA Awards. This award recognizes the distinguished broadcast talent from daily, on-air personalities across the United States and Canada to be awarded on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Kristian Barowsky, president of PickleJar, commented on the achievement: "We are so proud of Patrick and his tireless work to making this achievement a reality. He is a creative force who has brought to life the fan experience with the music and artists they love through The PickleJar Up All Night show. Patrick being nominated by the CMA and being recognized for his ability to connect with fans across the country is an incredible honor. Congratulations to Patrick and all the nominees.”

Since the show first aired in April of 2023, Thomas has embodied PickleJar’s #ArtistFirst values and commitment to delivering a personalized listening experience to both broadcast and digital streaming audiences. This recognition also highlights the progress PickleJar has made in the last year towards building an ecosystem of artist exposure, event contesting, and brand promotion through its high performing technology to connect fans with the PickleJar Up All Night program.

“His ability to connect with audiences is powerful. Patrick’s commitment to community, collaboration, and content programming has made a significant impact on the world of overnight radio in ways we could only have imagined,” said Jeff James, chief executive officer of PickleJar. “Congratulations to him and the PickleJar team who has worked vigilantly to support his highly entertaining radio show and the multi-faceted engagement tools to meet growing demand of Fans.”

The CMA Broadcast Awards are among the most prestigious awards given out in the field of Country Broadcasting. The categories are established by market size based on population as ranked by Nielsen. Entries for Daily Broadcast Personality are judged on Aircheck, Community Involvement, Ratings, and Leadership & Impact Information. The entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions.

Thomas previously won a 2015 CMA Award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year and an ACM Award for National On-Air Personality of the Year of that same year. The nationally syndicated radio show “PickleJar Up All Night” in partnership with Cumulus Media features emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music, and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. The show airs live from Cumulus Media’s WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00am. Fans engage with Patrick Thomas, guests and contests through the PickleJar Live app which can be downloaded from the Apple or Android app stores.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

