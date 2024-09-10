S. 1570, Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement Act

S. 1570 would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to issue or update guidance to minimize the risk of contaminating breastmilk, baby formula, and related accessories during the passenger screening process at airports. The bill also would require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to audit that guidance.

According to information from the agency, TSA regularly updates its guidance for screening breastmilk and related items under current law. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing that provision would not significantly affect the federal budget. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that conducting the audit would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.