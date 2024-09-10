Meriwest Credit Union Announces Partnership with Bay FC Captain Emily Menges

Meriwest Credit Union and Bay Football Club Defender, Emily Menges, Team Up for a Winning Partnership

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union announces an exciting new partnership with Emily Menges, esteemed veteran defender on the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Bay FC franchise.



As a trusted financial institution deeply rooted in the community, Meriwest is joining forces with this talented athlete and an individual who shares their values of teamwork, dedication, and excellence. As Brand Ambassador, Ms. Menges will help further Meriwest’s commitment to supporting women and sports in their community.

Emily Menges brings a wealth of talent and sportsmanship to the field, making her an ideal Brand Ambassador for Meriwest Credit Union. The partnership with Ms. Menges, also a small business owner, aligns perfectly with the credit union’s mission to help empower individuals to achieve their financial goals, as well as their ongoing support for local initiatives that make a positive impact in the lives of their members and community.

The collaboration with Emily Menges will not only add focus to Meriwest Credit Union’s ties with the local Bay FC franchise, it also further solidifies their commitment to fostering a sense of community as they work together in the neighborhoods they serve.

"We are delighted to welcome Emily Menges to the Meriwest family and are thrilled to have her as a Brand Ambassador," said Lisa Pesta, CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. "Emily’s commitment to excellence, on and off the field, perfectly aligns with our values, and we are excited to support her journey and the local sports community."

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Meriwest Credit Union,” said Emily Menges, “As a professional soccer player in the Bay Area ecosystem, we work every day to create a product that elevates the entire community and creates a sense of family for our supporters. Off the field, I know what it's like to be a small business owner, and I align with Meriwest's vision to help grow, support, and give confidence to individuals hoping to bridge their passions into their work. The Bay Area is passionate and inspirational, and as a Meriwest Ambassador, I hope to join their efforts to foster a culture of excellence and service to the community on and off the field."

This partnership marks a new chapter for Meriwest Credit Union as they continue to stay true to their core values of community support, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to their members.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets of nearly $2.2 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’, ‘America’s Best Small Employers’ by Forbes Magazine in 2023, and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Emily Menges

Emily Menges is an American professional soccer player who plays as a defender for Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League. She previously played for Portland Thorns FC, with whom she won two NWSL Shields and two NWSL Championships. Ms. Menges also founded and owns two small businesses that feed her passions outside of soccer. EM Photography is an online photography store that showcases her affinity for photography, travel and nature, and The Bel Esprit Project is a literary newspaper available online and in print that provides an outlet for writers and artists to share their work, as well as spreads her love of literature and art to her readership.

About Bay Football Club

Bay Football Club (Bay FC) is the new women’s professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area and the 14th team to join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Bay FC was established in April 2023 and co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner in partnership with global investment firm Sixth Street and an investor group of leading tech, business and sports executives.

