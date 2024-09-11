Doors Open For Singapore Citizens To Own a Piece of Scotland’s Rich Whisky Heritage

Recent Whisky sampling Mr. Rory Van Den Berg, Managing Director APAC

Speyside Capital Expands with Singapore Office and Appoints Rory Van Den Berg as Managing Director APAC.

Singapore is at the heart of Asia’s growing appetite for alternative investments, and I look forward to helping Singapore citizens navigate the world of whisky cask ownership with confidence.” — Mr. Rory Van Den Berg, Managing Director APAC

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottish based, Speyside Capital is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to Scotland’s premium whisky cask investment opportunities for Singapore citizens.

With the appointment of Rory Van Den Berg as Managing Director for the APAC region, Singapore investors can now easily tap into the growing demand for Scotch whisky casks - an alternative investment that combines heritage, exclusivity and promising returns.

Whisky cask portfolios are rapidly becoming one of the most attractive alternative investment options, with generous annual returns. Speyside Capital makes this opportunity even more accessible by including 5 years of cask storage and insurance with each investment.

Receiving a turn-key solution, Singapore citizens will receive full support in portfolio creation and can have complete peace of mind that their casks are being carefully managed, monitored and checked by Speyside Capital as they mature in value over the years within government bonded warehouses in Scotland.

With the global whisky market on an upward trajectory and whisky casks providing a safeguard against stock market volatility, Singapore investors are well-positioned to benefit from this unique opportunity.

In addition to comprehensive management services, investors can choose from various exit strategies, including selling casks for profit at maturity or bottling their whisky for a personalized touch.

**About Speyside Capital:**

Speyside Capital is an alternative investment management company that specializes in Scotch Whisky casks. With a focus on transparency, security and simplicity, Speyside Capital manages all aspects of cask investments including sourcing, compliance, storage and insurance. The company’s comprehensive services make Scotch whisky cask ownership a rewarding and accessible opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with a stable, high-performing asset.

