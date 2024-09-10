National Farmers Union and USDA Announce Agreement to Strengthen Farm Service Agency County-Level Operations

1400 Independence Ave. SW

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 – National Farmers Union (NFU) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to address staffing levels and improve customer service at USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) county-level offices.

Under this MOU, NFU and USDA will work together to gather feedback on the experiences of family farmers and ranchers when interacting with FSA staff and the programs they deliver. By hosting listening sessions in local communities, NFU will provide a platform for farmers to share their concerns and ideas for improvement. USDA will use this feedback to inform ongoing investments in customer service and program delivery.

FSA county offices are a critical resource for family farmers and ranchers participating in farm safety net, disaster recovery assistance and conservation programs and seeking direct and guaranteed financing for their operations. Demand for FSA program assistance remains high and continues to grow making it more difficult for existing staff to manage the increasing workload and related customer service needs of American agriculture.

“In 3 ½ years of traveling the country, I’ve not heard a single producer say that fewer county staff are part of any solution. As an agency, our employees are our greatest resource and the agricultural producers we serve are our top priority; they deserve the best work or customer experience we can provide,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “I’m extremely pleased to enter into this MOU with NFU. Our hope is that the information gathered through this MOU can be used to guide better investment in the capacity of our local offices. Leveraging this partnership and the outcomes derived from NFU’s access to local input will greatly benefit FSA employees and the farmers and ranchers we serve — it’s a win-win.”

NFU has long advocated for policies that enhance the quality of life for farm families and their communities.

“Family farmers and ranchers need access to reliable, efficient services at the county level,” said Rob Larew, NFU President. “This MOU solidifies our commitment to work closely with USDA to gather input from those who depend on FSA’s farm and loan programs to help improve the systems that support them. We appreciate Administrator Ducheneaux’s leadership on this important issue.”

Through NFU’s annual grassroots policy process, Farmers Union members passed a resolution highlighting a critical need to partner with USDA in addressing gaps in staffing and service delivery. This MOU represents NFU and USDA’s commitment to collaborate on practical solutions to these challenges, ensuring that FSA offices deliver efficient and effective programs for family farmers and ranchers.

The signed MOU may be read here.

