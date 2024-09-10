Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on two warrants for alleged sex assault of a minor

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this week encountered a man wanted in the Houston area on two outstanding felony warrants for an alleged sexual assault of a child under 14.

“Apprehensions involving persons wanted on felony warrants for alleged sexual assault of a child underscore the seriousness of the border security aspect of our mission and the need and ability of our officers to remain laser-focused as they perform their inspectional duties,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “By assisting fellow law enforcement agencies with apprehensions like these, we help keep our communities safe and ensure that justice is upheld.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Raul Martinez Alba, 65, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of outstanding felony arrest warrants for sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, child under 14 issued by Harris County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Martinez Alba to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

