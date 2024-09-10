The National Civil Rights Museum Hosts Catalyst for Change Panel on Prostate Cancer Health Inequities in Black Men

Panelists to address disparities, early detection, policies, and access to health care options

Memphis, TN, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) is proud to present "Tackling Prostate Cancer Disparities in Black Men" as part of its Catalyst for Change Speaker Series. The event will take place on September 16, 2024, at 6:00 pm Central in a hybrid format, both in-person at the Museum and streamed online. The event will focus on health disparities in prostate cancer, emphasizing early detection and access to healthcare resources for Black men.

In observance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the event's panel of healthcare professionals, health equity advocates, academia and prostate cancer survivors will discuss the current state of prostate cancer in the Black community and the necessary steps to advance prevention, early detection, and treatment options. Participants will also discuss how healthcare systems and policymakers can work to ensure that more men receive timely screenings, particularly those at higher risk. Panelists include:

Dr. Duane Loynes – Assistant Professor of Urban Studies and Africana Studies at Rhodes College, Associate Director of Equity & Culture at the Institute for Health Equity & Community Justice (Moderator)

– Assistant Professor of Urban Studies and Africana Studies at Rhodes College, Associate Director of Equity & Culture at the Institute for Health Equity & Community Justice (Moderator) Dr. Walter Rayford – The Urology Group, P.C., Associate Professor in the Department of Preventative Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center

– The Urology Group, P.C., Associate Professor in the Department of Preventative Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Clarence Williamson – Co-Founder of Man2Man, a prostate cancer awareness organization, and a Prostate Cancer Survivor

– Co-Founder of Man2Man, a prostate cancer awareness organization, and a Prostate Cancer Survivor Ken Carpenter – Founder of Carpenter Primary Healthcare and a Prostate Cancer Survivor

“One of the most glaring disparities in healthcare today is the unequal impact of prostate cancer on Black men. Black men are 70% more likely to develop prostate cancer during their lifetime than white men, and they are also twice as likely to die from the disease,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President. “Despite significant advancements in cancer diagnostics, therapeutics, and healthcare delivery, racial disparities in prostate cancer outcomes persist. More must be done to bridge the health equity gap,” he said.

To combat these disparities, the National Civil Rights Museum has partnered with Pfizer for the event. The collaboration between the museum and Pfizer reflects a shared commitment to addressing the unique challenges Black men face in accessing timely, affordable, and high-quality healthcare.

Speaking about the partnership, Angel Riemer, Vice-President, Policy & Public Affairs, Pfizer said, “We are so pleased to be partnering with the National Civil Rights Museum for this special event. It’s hugely important to have events like these that give all stakeholders an open forum to discuss health disparities in prostate cancer. Pfizer is working every day to reduce healthcare disparities by leading and investing in a variety of programs including our support of this initiative. We encourage anyone who is interested to sign-up for this free, hybrid event and I look forward to hearing from all of the panelists next week.”

Through the Catalyst for Change Speaker Series, the NCRM continues its tradition of hosting influential voices on critical issues relating to civil and human rights. This series aligns with the Museum's strategic pillars of education, economic empowerment, and health equity. By bringing diverse perspectives on the intersection of racial and health inequities, the series helps raise awareness of some of the most pressing challenges facing Black Americans today.

The free, hybrid event will include an in-person reception to follow at 7:30 pm. The live stream begins at 6:00 pm Central on the museum’s website and YouTube channels. Registration is highly recommended. For information and to register, visit the museum’s website.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10 American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

– civilrightsmuseum.org –

