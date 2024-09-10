MannKind to Present at 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Chris Prentiss and Dr. Wasim Fares Therapeutic Area Head, Orphan Lung Diseases, will share updates during a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York.



The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 18 beginning at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live audio webcast of the session will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version will also be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

